Trip.com Group Announces Strategic Partnership Deal with Tiqets to Expand Culture & Leisure Experiences Offering

AMSTERDAM, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new strategic partnership between Trip.com Group, global travel service provider, and Tiqets, the leading online booking platform for cultural and leisure experiences, will provide Trip.com and Ctrip users with access to the best experiences at over 4,000 museums & attractions around the world.

Key takeaways

Through the new Tiqets integration, users of Trip.com Group's travel platforms (including Ctrip & Trip.com) will be able to book thousands of experiences at museums and attractions worldwide

The new partnership will capitalise on the growing demand to visit museums and attractions. Data shows that, in the last year, Tiqets' bookings have soared by 364% in the UK, and 450% across the EU

The new partnership will enable users of Trip.com Group's travel platforms – including Trip.com, Ctrip and partner channels – to book a broad range of travel experiences embedded directly in the Trip.com Group's sites. The partnership follows on from similar deals Tiqets has struck with the likes of Apple Maps and Makemytrip.

Both Trip.com Group and Tiqets are committed to providing travellers with unforgettable experiences at the best museums and attractions across the UK, Europe, the US and the Middle East. Through this new partnership, Ctrip and Trip.com customers will get instant access to Tiqets' extensive product inventory of tours, passes and tickets to over 4,000 of the best museums and attractions in Europe and around the world. Customers will also enjoy a seamless online booking experience, have access to 'skip-the-line' ticket options, and get flexible cancellation options on all bookings.

Chang Liu, General Manager of Attractions International Business, Trip.com Group, said: "We are pleased to partner with Tiqets to provide our users seamless access to more attractions and activities offerings globally. Tiqets' venue partners, now featuring on our Trip.com and Ctrip booking platforms, benefit from high visibility in both global and regional markets, with real-time accurate content, last-minute availability and direct-booking options in local languages and currencies."

With the easing of worldwide travel restrictions and the return of city breaks, the expanded offering comes at a perfect time for travellers to take advantage of the new partnership to explore the world's cultural hotspots. New data shows Tiqets' museum and attraction bookings across the UK and the EU have soared by an average of 400% (when comparing Q2 2022 with Q2 2021). In the last quarter alone (from Q1 to Q2 2022), museum and attraction bookings have leapt by 240% in the UK and 200% in the EU.

Tiqets President & Founder Luuc Elzinga said: "Our mission is to make culture more accessible to people across the globe, so we're thrilled to be partnering up with Trip.com Group to further that mission. Thanks to our new partnership, Trip.com and Ctrip users will be able to easily book the best experiences at iconic museums and attractions. We're excited to bring more ways to enjoy cultural attractions to even more people seeking out these unique experiences."

The partnership aligns with the Trip.com Group strategy to significantly enhance the availability of travel options for customers across its suite of travel platforms, and with Tiqets' mission to make culture more accessible to people all over the world.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com

About Tiqets

Tiqets' mission is to make culture more accessible by making it easier for more people to discover more ways to culture. From the start in 2014, the company has connected millions of people to the best cultural and leisure experiences in the world. Tiqets connects travelers to the best museums, attractions & tour operators all over the world.

The company is headquartered in Amsterdam and now employs 200+ people worldwide, including in Amsterdam (HQ) as well as Seattle, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, London, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, and Bangkok. More information can be found on Tiqets.com.

