Shon Ranawat, CEO of PreIPO Corporation™, is Accepted into the Y Combinator's Program

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO Corporation ("PreIPO™"), a Wyoming corporation with offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Boston, Massachusetts is pleased to announce that Shon Ranawat, CEO of PreIPO Corporation™, the company that owns PreIPO.com, PreIPO-as-a-Service™, TABs Diligence-as-as-Service™ and SPV-as-a-Service has been accepted by Y Combinator, the firm that helped fund Airbnb, Stripe, Doordash and Ginkgo Bioworks, to join their prestigious Startup School Program.

Y Combinator (YC) is a startup fund and program. Since 2005, YC has invested in nearly 3,000 companies including Airbnb, DoorDash, Stripe, Instacart, Dropbox, Coinbase and Reddit. The combined valuation of YC companies is over $300B. YC has programs and resources that support founders throughout the life of their company. Startup School teaches the basics of starting a company. The YC batch program helps founders as they build their product, talk to their customers, and raise funding. Work at a Startup makes it easy for founders to find their first engineers. YC Series A helps founders launch their A round. YC Growth Program provides founders with resources to scale their companies and hire an executive team, and YC Continuity invests in their later stage rounds.

Mr. Ranawat is gearing up to successfully position PreIPO Corporation™ for its pending Series A Round launch, scheduled for Q4 of 2022, while in the midst of the Company's $8.75M Seed Round raise, by attending the highly-touted Y Combinator Startup Program. Mr. Ranawat has been a disruptive tour de force in the Fintech industry and is known for his avant garde video productions such as: https://www.preipo.com/image/prevideo.mp4

According to Mr. Ranawat, "Being accepted into the celebrated and world-class Y Combinator Program will help PreIPO Corporation™ to optimize the success of its upcoming Series A Round through a deeply immersive training and methodology program that incorporates well-known Alumni's who have previously been funded, in part, by Y Combinator" into the over-arching curriculum."

About PreIPO™ Corporation

PreIPO™ is a financial technology company specializing in actively participating in private market securities transactions for qualified investors, sellers, issuers, and financial institutions through its vertically integrated ecosystem of 'licensable while-labeled' SaaS offerings designed especially for broker/dealers. As a pioneer in digitally distributed financial systems, PreIPO™ is deploying its proprietary PreIPO-as-a-Service Platform™ at PreIPO.com.

