Marriott Vacations Worldwide Certified as a Most Loved Workplace and Named a Top Company in Travel & Hospitality by LinkedIn

Awards recognize companies where employees are most satisfied and have growth opportunities

ORLANDO, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC), a leader in leisure travel with a portfolio of trusted, globally recognized travel brands and vacation clubs, has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® backed by Best Practice Institute and recognized as a Top Company to Grow a Career in Travel & Hospitality by LinkedIn .

The Most Loved Workplace® certification is given to companies where associates are the happiest and most satisfied at work, and less than 40% of applicants earn the certification, making this even more significant for the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide became certified based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"This impressive recognition illustrates our incredible culture and is a result of the work of our talented associates who create incredible vacation experiences for so many each day of the year," said President of Marriott Vacations Worldwide, John E. Geller, Jr.

According to the Most Loved survey results, the top reasons associates love working for Marriott Vacations Worldwide include the culture, benefits and discounts, and an incredible care for each other and for Owners, members and guests. Additionally, the company's work environment topped the list for offering flexibility in scheduling at its resorts and the adaptable work model that was rolled out to corporate offices earlier this year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Named No. 4 LinkedIn Top Company in Travel Industry

In addition to the Most Loved recognition, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has been ranked fourth on LinkedIn's 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies: Industry Edition list for Travel & Hospitality. The new ranking for top businesses is based on exclusive LinkedIn data measuring different elements of career progression including employee skills growth, advancement opportunities, retention and more.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is dedicated to the holistic well-being and professional growth of its associates. In 2021, the company promoted more than 1,500 U.S. associates and nearly 1,700 global associates, and 14% of new hires were former associates who returned to the organization. In addition to development programs, the company also offers comprehensive benefits such as paid time off, discounts on exciting vacation experiences and lodging stays, enrollment in a 401(k) retirement plan and employee stock purchase program, tuition reimbursement, employee assistance counseling, financial counseling and much more.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has more than 20,000 global associates across the United States, the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about working at Marriott Vacations Worldwide, visit Marriott Vacations Worldwide Careers .

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 Owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, as well as provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. In 2021, the Company was named "Best Employer" globally by Kincentric and, most recently, was certified as a 2022 Most Loved Workplace®. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

