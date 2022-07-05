Gate.io Hires Former Google Executive As EVP To Accelerate Global Expansion

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io – one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges – announced the appointment of Tom Yang as Executive Vice President (EVP).

Tom Yang has driven global brand operation and management for many years in companies like Google and WeWork. Although the crypto market has been relatively turbulent recently, Gate.io believes that with its capital and technological advantages accumulated over the years, the current market conditions are an ideal time for them to deploy global marketing strategies and employ outstanding talents.

"Gate.io is one of the most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges in the world." Tom Yang said, "It is an honor to join a company with such great potential. Moving forward, my focus will be enhancing Gate.io's market share in key and emerging markets around the world, increasing its brand presence and strengthening the exchange's relationships with users and partners around the world, and exploring new business growth possibilities."

Lin Han, the Founder and CEO of Gate.io, said: "We have introduced a new brand identity during Gate.io's 9th-anniversary celebrations. Gate.io is a trading platform that insists on long-term vision and operations. We believe that cryptocurrencies are the future of finance. Although the market is currently very volatile, we will continue to innovate and adhere to our globalization strategy."

"We are delighted to welcome Tom Yang, who has extensive global operation experience, to our management team. We believe that his addition will give Gate.io a stable and long-term development path."

With the addition of Tom Yang, Gate.io will gradually carry out its global brand building and market development. As of now, Gate.io has kicked off its local brand sponsorship and strategic cooperation activities in southern Europe, Latin America, and East Asia, including brand partnership negotiations with top-tier sports teams, athletes, etc. More details will be announced later.

