Hyundai Motor America Reports June and Q2 2022 Sales

- June Sets Monthly Record For Sales In 2022
- Best-Ever June Retail Sales Record For Tucson
- Record-Breaking Q2 Total and Retail Sales for Palisade
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total June sales of 63,091 units, a 12.9% decrease compared with June 2021. June retail sales declined 5.5%. Hyundai's monthly sales results were better than industry predictions that forecasted a 15.8% decline in June. Hyundai established a new retail sales record in June for Santa Fe and set new total sales records for Tucson HEV and Nexo. June was the highest sales month in 2022.
"Hyundai's Q2 retail sales continue to highlight a terrific product mix, and consumer demand for our SUV lineup remains very strong," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Our dealers are selling everything they get, and we are continuing our efforts on growing market share."
Hyundai sold 184,191 units in Q2 and 343,867 units in the first half. New all-time best Q2 records were set for Tucson HEV, Veloster N, Palisade and Nexo with SUVs representing 76% of the total retail mix. Hyundai Green sales of 7,886 represented 12.5% of retail (+6%). Hyundai had no fleet sales in the first half of 2022.
June, Q2 and Year-to-Date Total Sales Summary
Jun-22
Jun-21
% Chg
Q2
Q2
% Chg
2022
2021
% Chg
Hyundai
63,091
72,465
-13 %
184,191
240,005
-23 %
343,867
407,135
-16 %
- IONIQ 6 Design Revealed: Hyundai Motor Company revealed the streamlined and timeless design of the highly anticipated IONIQ 6, the second model in its IONIQ dedicated all-electric-vehicle lineup brand.
- J.D. Power: The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)sm ranked the Hyundai Accent as the best small car in initial quality today. The win marks the second year in a row Accent has won the best small car IQS trophy.
- New Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory: Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI) announce a $51.6 million expansion project for a new Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL) in Michigan.
- Next-Gen Tire Development: Hyundai Motor Group and Michelin signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on R&D for innovative tire technologies over the next three years.
- 2023 Palisade Pricing: Hyundai released pricing for the new 2023 Palisade SUV, including its new XRT model.
- Car Seat Safety Event: Hyundai hosted the first car seat safety event with Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. During the event, Hyundai Hope and Women@Hyundai employee resource group donated $10,000.
Model Total Sales
Vehicles
Jun-22
Jun-21
% Chg
Q2
Q2
% Chg
2022
2021
% Chg
Accent
2,088
959
+118 %
4,733
5,832
-19 %
7,430
10,104
-26 %
Elantra
8,372
14,785
-43 %
26,772
47,964
-44 %
48,844
74,057
-34 %
Ioniq
0
3,444
0 %
118
6,982
-98 %
3,662
11,107
-67 %
Ioniq 5
2,853
0
0 %
7,448
0
0 %
13,692
0
0 %
Kona
6,101
8,388
-27 %
17,251
28,386
-39 %
32,787
50,996
-36 %
Nexo
49
22
+123 %
105
56
+88 %
271
134
+102 %
Palisade
6,866
5,965
+15 %
22,612
22,294
+1 %
43,637
43,501
+0 %
Santa Cruz
3,502
0
0 %
9,803
0
0 %
18,203
0
0 %
Santa Fe
10,691
11,202
-5 %
32,313
34,540
-6 %
57,895
63,110
-8 %
Sonata
4,736
9,938
-52 %
11,851
33,641
-65 %
19,595
54,198
-64 %
Tucson
15,648
14,621
+7 %
44,416
50,370
-12 %
84,071
83,517
+1 %
Veloster
197
108
+82 %
667
674
-1 %
1,129
1,361
-17 %
Venue
1,988
3,033
-34 %
6,102
9,266
-34 %
12,651
15,050
-16 %
Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.
