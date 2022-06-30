Leading Benefits Experience Platform Nayya adds Frank Williams to Board of Directors

Transformative healthcare and technology veteran brings tenure of executive experience to Nayya as it continues its growth trajectory

NEW YORK , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayya, the leading Benefits experience and healthcare management platform, announced today the addition of Frank Williams to its Board of Directors. Williams joins Nayya's Board of Directors for a four-year term, which began on May 1st. Nayya is one of the fastest growing insurtech companies in the United States, and Frank will support the organization's vision of ensuring physical, mental, and financial wellness for all consumers throughout the US.

Frank Williams is the Co-Founder of Evolent Health and previously served as the company's Chairman and CEO between 2011 and 2020. Evolent offers a technology-enabled service platform that helps healthcare providers and managed care organizations deliver superior clinical and financial performance through value-based care transformation. The company currently partners with leading health systems in over 35 markets, manages over 3.1M lives under value-based arrangements and employs over 3,300 professionals nationwide.

Prior to Evolent, Frank served as Chairman and CEO of The Advisory Board Company, a global research and technology firm that serves over 5,000 organizations across the Health care and Higher Education sectors. During Frank's tenure as both its' Chairman and CEO, The Advisory Board completed an initial public offering and grew to $450M+ in annual revenues with over 2,500 employees and $2B+ in market capitalization.

Along with the Evolent Health board, he currently serves on the boards of Syapse, Foodsmart, Nayya and Peer Health Exchange. He also serves as a Senior Advisor to TPG Growth and The Rise Fund as well as the President's Advisory Council for the School of Public Health at Brown University. A native Californian, Frank received a BA with High Honors in Political Economies of Industrial Societies from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I am thrilled to join Nayya based on the major, positive impact their platform has on the lives of American consumers and their physical and financial wellbeing, on a daily basis," said Frank Williams. "I'm excited to utilize my experience to help play a role in Nayya's astounding growth, improving the benefits process for more and more people in this incredibly challenging period. "

Williams joins Nayya during a period of tremendous growth for the company. Recently, Nayya closed a $55 million Series C funding round, bringing total raised to over $105 million. Nayya also recently announced a national partnership with ADP , the largest payroll company in the United States. The company also released an influential research report highlighting the way dissatisfaction with employee benefits is a key factor helping drive the "Great Resignation."

"With the ongoing healthcare crisis and the economy in flux, Frank is joining our Board at a key time, helping us offer proactive solutions to American employees during their time of need," said Sina Chehrazi, CEO and Co-founder of Nayya. "Frank has been incredibly successful in building great companies and great business cultures—his professionalism, business acumen, and proven record of success will help us to further scale our company and to create meaningful and lasting change in the way employee benefits are chosen and used."

