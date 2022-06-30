Glowcroft Selects Nulogy's Shop Floor Software to Enable Contract Packing Growth

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy's flexible cloud-based software has been chosen by leading contract packer Glowcroft as the platform to enhance the business's agility and responsiveness to its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) customers.

Established in 1990, Glowcroft has grown from initially providing packing services to the horticultural sector to delivering specialised solutions for over 100 leading brands across a wide variety of industries. Its dedicated in-house design team provides a complete packaging solution, with investment in machinery and technology at the heart of driving the quality of service delivered to customers.

As a forward-thinking business, Glowcroft identified that digitalisation was central to meeting the unique demands of its co-packing services and sought solutions to evaluate to meet its growth plans. Glowcroft selected Nulogy's Shop Floor platform because of its strong alignment with the specifics of co-packing workflows, its ability to provide visibility and traceability of materials and inventory, as well as enhanced insight into labour productivity and costs across the business.

Replacing a previous combination of customised ERP and homegrown and manual systems, Nulogy's software will allow Glowcroft to manage its production flow and materials more efficiently and perform all necessary quality checks in a faster, more accurate manner. Connecting with financial and CRM systems, the platform will provide the scalable, innovative technology solution the company needs to accelerate and support its next phase of growth.

Jayne Tarrant, Managing Director at Glowcroft, said; "We pride ourselves on the quality and service we provide and investing in the latest technology is key to ensuring we continue to meet and exceed our brand customers' expectations.

"Digitalisation of contract packing is essential to ensure we can keep pace with growth and it was clear we had a strategic opportunity to leverage Nulogy's cloud-based software, which has been purpose-built specifically for our industry.

"We're excited about the future and look forward to further optimising our contract packing operations and ultimately delivering a more agile and responsive service to our customers."

Josephine Coombe, Managing Director for Nulogy in Europe, said, "We are thrilled that Glowcroft has selected Nulogy as their contract packing software solution partner. Innovators like Glowcroft recognise the powerful benefits that digitalisation brings to their co-packing businesses, enabling faster, higher quality and responsive service to customer needs.

"As brands' expectations have evolved, our customers enjoy significant competitive advantage in the market because of the customer service, quality and traceability benefits Nulogy delivers."

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market.

The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimises upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

