Culinary Digital and Whitsons partner to launch 'Café Connections' across 110 School Districts

Partnership will drive communication across multiple locations quickly and efficiently.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Digital , a leading food-tech platform and Fulcrum Group LLC company, has announced a new project with Whitsons Culinary Group (Whitsons), a provider of customized dining services to public schools and more in the Northeast, to launch 'Café Connections' across 110 school districts. The alliance will bridge the communication gap for onsite staff allowing Whitsons to deliver real-time information and updates directly to the onsite teams.

"We're growing at a very rapid rate, and the larger we get, the more challenges it presents in terms of trying to reach out to all our team members. The goal was to be in front of it and start coming up with solutions before we would have to go backwards looking for a solution," said Kelly Friend, Chief Operating Officer for Contract Management, Whitsons.

Café Connections is the newest innovation from Culinary Digital to manage the content on screens at each school with ease, helping to develop skills and keep team members engaged. The internal digital network of up to 700 screens connects Whitsons' K-12 cafeterias across 110 school districts. Café Connections was inspired by the existing FD Connect, an employee communication platform for food contractors and self-operating cafeteria operation.

Additionally, Café Connections will:

Inform staff with real-time information on new products, plans, training, features, or recalls

Provide responsive communication between corporate/district office and onsite teams

Offer flexibility by the system to personalize messages across each district

Commenting on the partnership, Abilash Krishnaswamy, VP of Products, Culinary Digital, said, "We have been partners with Whitsons Culinary Group over the last 8 years and worked on various projects involving automation and digitization of back of the office and front of the office cafeteria management functions. Café Connection further strengthens our already existing long-term strategic partnership."

"The high-impact communication platform can be used to send day-to-day happenings including OSHA training needs, supply chain challenges, newsletters, benefits, and much more," continued Krishnaswamy.

"Our motto is People, Food and Communication. Not only does this align with our goals and our company culture, but it also addresses the food part of it. Each location can share what they're doing with the food being served. It's inspiring the employees," said Friend.

About Culinary Digital:

Culinary Digital Inc. is a leading food-tech platform that offers an integrated suite of culinary products and technology solutions for the foodservices industry. It is a Fulcrum Group LLC company; group companies include Fulcrum Digital LLC. and Fulcrum Worldwide Pvt. Ltd.

Over the last 20 years, Culinary Digital has empowered food management companies and self-operators to automate and streamline business operations, reduce food costs, and increase revenue. Our powerful set of culinary products like Culinary Suite and solutions have meticulously developed to incorporate leading business practices in the industry. For more information, visit www.culinarydigital.com

About Whitsons Culinary Group

Whitsons Culinary Group provides a wide range of highly customized dining services to public schools, healthcare dining and emergency services throughout the Northeast, with a strong focus on nutritious, high quality meals made from wholesome, fresh ingredients. Whitsons has a long and proud history of excellence and growth since 1979 and is setting new standards for the foodservice industry with wholesome foods and family values. For more information, visit www.whitsons.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

