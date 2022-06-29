Recreation.gov Announces 2022 "Share Your Story" Writing Contest Winners

The second annual contest generated submissions about the peace, tranquility, and relaxation the outdoors has provided visitors of America's federal public lands and waterways

DENVER, Colo., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recreation.gov announced nearly 30 winners of various prizes for its second annual "Share Your Story" contest, which invited visitors of America's federal public lands and waterways to submit stories detailing their experiences exploring and spending time in the great outdoors. The winners were selected from nearly 1,000 entries and discussed feelings of gratitude and appreciation, creating crucial memories with family and loved ones, as well as impactful conversations with strangers. Participants submitted stories in the following categories: Traditions (Old and New), RV/Campervans, Family Trips, and Activities and Adventure.

"Once again, we were touched by the inspiring stories submitted to the 'Share Your Story' contest," said Rick DeLappe, Program Manager at Recreation.gov. "We're honored that Recreation.gov continues to contribute in a small way to bringing people together and helping them find peace, enjoyment, and a sense of togetherness, with nature, family, or new friends met along the way. By highlighting these visitors' experiences, we hope it inspires others to use Recreation.gov to recreate responsibly and bring home a story."

The 2022 "Share Your Story" contest prize winners:

"Booz Allen is proud to sponsor the 'Share Your Story' contest again this year," said Julie McPherson, Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton. "The story submissions showcased how the outdoors provided a sense of healing and a reprieve. As summer travel picks up, we hope visitors collect their stories and discover new experiences through the tools and resources available on Recreation.gov."

Stories and any accompanying photos took place between January 1, 2020 and April 30, 2022 and were within the facilities of participating agencies: National Park Service; Bureau of Land Management; Bureau of Reclamation; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; U.S. Forest Service; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; National Archives and Records Administration; and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Read this year's entries to inspire your next adventure: https://www.recreation.gov/shareyourstory/story-gallery.

About Recreation.gov

This website is a tool to plan your next trip, figure out details, and reserve experiences at over 4,300 facilities and 113,000 individual sites across the country. The Recreation.gov mobile app puts adventure at your fingertips. From booking a weekend getaway to planning a cross-country road trip, the Recreation.gov app helps you find and reserve campsites, review location details, and quickly access information on past and upcoming reservations.

