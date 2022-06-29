ProLytics achieves Vena Partner of the Year 2022 Award

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ProLytics Consulting Group, a Toronto-based business and technology consultancy serving customers and organizations worldwide, is ecstatic to achieve the award for Vena Solutions' Partner of the Year Award at the Excelerate =SUM(it) conference.

Vena Partners - Partner of the Year Award 2022 (CNW Group/ProLytics Consulting Group) (PRNewswire)

What does Vena Partner of the Year 2022 mean for ProLytics Consulting Group?

"This award is given to the partner that has had the highest impact on Vena across all areas of our business and is one of the most prestigious awards." says Gurp Gahunia, Vice President, NA Partner Sales, Vena Solutions.

ProLytics Consulting Group has been a Vena Solutions and local Partner in Toronto for many years, and even earning the prestigious Distinguished Partner status earlier this year. ProLytics understands the value of the FP&A function and has supported organizations across various industries such as SaaS, Manufacturing, Legal and Professional Services, Non-Profit, and Banking in the deployment of Vena's finance-led planning solutions for the Office of Finance. Specializing in areas of Enterprise Performance Management, Sales Performance Management, and Business Intelligence and Analytics technology, ProLytics' commitment is to work and collaborate closely with their clients to not only deliver value-added solutions but to also solve their one-of-a-kind business challenges.

"From receiving New Partner of the Year in 2021 to Vena's top award for 2022, this truly demonstrates our hard work, dedication, and continued excellence in delivering value-added solutions to our clients. We are excited for what's to come." says William Liang, Managing Director of ProLytics Consulting Group. "Thank you for the continuous support from the Vena Partner team and our customers, we could not have done this without their trust and dedication for our team."

To learn more about this long-standing partnership with Vena, visit prolyticsgroup.com/our-partners/vena-solutions/ and the ProLytics LinkedIn page here

Missed out on Vena Solutions' Annual Conference? Visit the Plan To Grow to view the sessions on-demand. Watch William's session, Power BI with ProLytics, featuring Living Water International and their Financial Reporting success story.

