Powermat Technologies Receives a Best of Sensors Award at the 2022 Sensors Converge Conference & Expo

The Powermat PMT 100 Wireless Power Solution Named a Winner in the Innovative Medical Product of the Year Category

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powermat Technologies, Ltd., the global leader in advanced wireless power technology, today announced its Powermat PMT 100 Wireless Power Solution is a 2022 Best of Sensors Award winner in the Innovative Medical Product of the Year category. Presented by Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics, the awards program honors the best in technologies, companies and leaders in the sensor ecosystem.

Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics 2022 winner award logo (PRNewswire)

The Powermat PMT 100 is designed for small form factor devices, including medical devices such as hearing aids, EKGs, glucose monitors, breathing sensors, medical wearables, and implantables. Powermat The PMT 100 does not require a microcontroller and has minimal peripheral components, which greatly improves patient care and reduces the need for costly and inconvenient hospital and clinic visits. By integrating the Powermat wireless power solution, OEMs can achieve significant battery size reductions and lower device weights, while providing a more comfortable charging experience for patients.

"We're honored to win the Best of Sensors Innovative Medical Product of the Year Award in recognition of the comfort and freedom the Powermat PMT 100 lends to the patient experience," said Powermat CEO Elad Dubzinski. "Instead of using the most expensive, fine-tuned coils, our innovative PMT 100 design can be scaled up or down using software algorithms to meet our customers' optimal price point and performance requirements, while saving them time and money on manufacturing."

Powermat PMT 100 leverages Powermat SmartInductive™ Technology, which allows for a broader scope of capabilities than traditional magnetic induction solutions found in the market today. Powermat SmartInductive™ Technology offers a hybrid solution between inductive wireless charging and resonance, producing more power, more freedom of positioning, longer ranges between wireless power transmitters and receivers, and lower implementation costs.

Announced at the annual Sensors Converge Conference and Expo, Best of Sensors award winners are selected based on the value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses, and the uniqueness of the design. The judging panel included Roger Grace, Roger Grace Associates, Jack Gold, J. Gold Associates, Matt Hamblen, Fierce Electronics, Brian Zahnstecher, PowerRox, Leonard Lee, neXt Curve, and Mary Ann Maher, SoftMEMS.

Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics said, "Again this year the innovation in the sensors industry did not disappoint with new, innovative ground-breaking technologies and individuals doing spectacular work. The Best of Sensors Awards was created to recognize the industry's best innovations. We congratulate Powermat on being named a winner."

About Powermat Technologies

Powermat Technologies provides advanced Qi-certified and proprietary wireless power solutions for IoT, telecom (5G), automotive, robotics, consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial applications. Powermat wireless power solutions and IP licensing programs enable global businesses to incorporate advanced wireless power into their products and customize solutions for unique use cases. Global market leaders including Samsung, General Motors, Flex, Harman International, Pivotal Commware, and Kyocera have adopted Powermat wireless power solutions. Over 800 million smartphones, 40 million embedded accessories, and 8 million cars worldwide have Powermat solutions inside.

