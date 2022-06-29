PACIFIC WEST BANK ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER TERRI SORENSEN

WEST LINN, Ore., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific West Bank (OTCPK: PWBO) today announced Terri Sorensen as a new member of the Board of Directors of Pacific West Bank. The announcement is part of the Bank's strategy to grow in the Portland market.

"Terri's leadership in the Portland nonprofit community is exactly the dynamic community leader we have been looking for to join our Board. Pacific West Bank is focused on serving nonprofits by providing customized banking services and experienced bankers that can help nonprofits thrive in Portland. We are fortunate to have Terri join our Board and support the Bank's mission to serve this vital sector of the community," said Ed Kawasaki Chaiman of the Board.

Terri Sorensen is Chief Executive Officer of Friends of the Children, a national nonprofit headquartered in Portland, OR. Sorensen was selected as one of the first leaders for the Business Journal's Leadership Trust. She was also selected for Results for America's Moneyball for Government Nonprofit All-Star Team and the Leap of Reason Ambassadors Community. Deeply rooted in the Portland community, she has served on numerous boards of directors, including Oregon Mentors and Social Venture Partners. In 2012, she received the Orchid Award for the 25 Most Influential Women in Business by the Portland Business Journal. She is also involved with National Charity League-Oregon Rose Chapter. Sorensen holds a B.S. in accountancy from the School of Business and Public Administration at the University of Missouri—Columbia and was previously a Certified Public Accountant with the Oregon Board of Accountancy.

"Pacific West Bank's aim to be the bank of choice to Portland's nonprofit community resonated with me as a nonprofit executive. There is a need for solution-oriented banker's to be a resource for nonprofits here in Portland an across the country. I feel privileged to be part of the Board of Directors at Pacific West Bank and contribute to their growth into the future," said Terri Sorensen.

Pacific West Bank is a commercial bank with offices in Downtown Portland, West Linn, and Lake Oswego Oregon. Pacific West Bank provides customized banking solutions to businesses and nonprofits as well as financial and volunteer support to a variety of community, civic and charitable organizations. For more information about Pacific West Bank, please call 503-905-2222 or visit www.pacificwestbank.com. Information about the Bank's stock may be obtained through the OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com. Pacific West Bank's stock symbol is PWBO.

Certain statements in this release may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Media Contact:

Terry A. Peterson

Chief Executive Officer

(503) 905-2217

tpeterson@bankpacificwest.com

