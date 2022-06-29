New CTV Original Comedy SHELVED Announces Lyndie Greenwood, Chris Sandiford, Dakota Ray Hebert, and Paul Braunstein as Series Leads

– Created and executive produced by Anthony Q. Farrell (THE OFFICE), and from Counterfeit Pictures, production is currently underway in Toronto on eight half-hour episodes ­–

– Taylor Love (MOST DANGEROUS GAME), Varun Saranga (WYNNONA EARP), and Robin Duke (SCHITT'S CREEK) round out the SHELVED cast ­–

– Dan Bennett, Shane Corkery, and Anton Leo of Counterfeit Pictures (ROAST BATTLE CANADA, SUNNYSIDE) executive produce ­–

Key Tags: @ CTV_PR , @TheLede_CA , @CTV , #Shelved

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/RmZxUx

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CTV, together with award-winning independent production company Counterfeit Pictures, announced today the cast joining the new original comedy series, SHELVED. Created by Playback Magazine's 2021 Showrunner of the Year recipient Anthony Q. Farrell (THE OFFICE), Lyndie Greenwood (THE EXPANSE), Chris Sandiford (WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS), Dakota Ray Hebert (Run Woman Run), and Paul Braunstein (BARONESS VON SKETCH) are confirmed to lead the cast of the eight-episode, half-hour series. With production currently underway in Toronto, Taylor Love (MOST DANGEROUS GAME), Varun Saranga (WYNNONA EARP), and Robin Duke (SCHITT'S CREEK) round out the ensemble cast.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up Anthony Q. Farrell and the Counterfeit Pictures team to bring this hilarious new series to CTV," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "Stacked with a stellar cast and an established writers room, SHELVED is poised to be Canada's next great comedy series."

"Talk to any librarian and they will tell you the stories that walk through their door are frequently interesting. When that library is in Parkdale, one of the most eclectic parts of one of the most diverse cities in the world, they become endlessly interesting," said Anthony Q. Farrell, Showrunner and Executive Producer. "The writers and I have had enormous fun developing the world of SHELVED, and we are all incredibly excited about this phenomenal cast bringing our words to life."

"As a long-time Parkdale resident, library obsessive, and unofficial president of the Anthony Q. Farrell fan club, this show is an absolute dream come true," said Shane Corkery, Counterfeit Pictures. "We couldn't be more excited to bring SHELVED to CTV. Also, go support your local library."

Executive produced by Farrell, SHELVED is a single-camera work-place comedy centered around the lives of the employees and patrons at the Jameson Public Library in Parkdale as they go about their lives in this unassuming yet extraordinary place. Greenwood stars in SHELVED as Wendy, Head of the Jameson Branch. Wendy is an energetic dreamer who always sees the best in people and cares passionately about her library and the community of Parkdale. The staff at Jameson Public Library also includes the fastidious and judgmental Howard (Sandiford), who begrudgingly joins the team after getting transferred from the prestigious Midtown branch; social rights activist Jaq (Hebert), who is obsessed with dystopian Young Adult novels and calling out micro-aggressions; and Assistant Branch Head, Bryce (Braunstein), a conservative devoted to conspiracy theories and following the letter of library law.

Lyndie Greenwood

Lyndie Greenwood has appeared in several regular and reoccurring roles for television including THE EXPANSE, S.W.A.T., STAR, SLEEPY HOLLOW, and NIKITA. Greenwood's feature film roles include The World Without You, Cut To The Chase, and This Movie Is Broken. Greenwood is repped by Management 360.

Chris Sandiford

Chris Sandiford is an actor and comedian whose television credits include multiple seasons of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS for FX, GHOSTS, CAVENDISH, TALLBOYZ, and the recent Netflix series GOD'S FAVORITE IDIOT. Sandiford was also recently seen in the feature Moonfall. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Play Management.

Dakota Ray Hebert

Dakota Ray Hebert is an actress and comic who recently starred in the award-winning feature film Run Woman Run, for which she won the Best Actress Award at last years' American Indian Film Festival and the Vancouver Film Festival. Her first televised stand-up set will be on the upcoming COMEDY NIGHT WITH RICK MERCER. She is repped by Oscar, Abrams, Zimel, & Associates.

Paul Braunstein Paul Braunstein is a familiar face from Canadian film and television whose TV credits include BARONESS VON SKETCH, BURDEN OF TRUTH, MURDOCH MYSTERIES, and OCTOBER FACTION. He is repped by The Characters.

Alongside Farrell, SHELVED is executive produced by Dan Bennett, Shane Corkery, and Anton Leo of Counterfeit Pictures. Jay Vaidya serves as co-executive producer, Sadiya Durrani as co-producer, and Colin Brunton produces. Aleysa Young (THE KIDS IN THE HALL, RUN THE BURBS) serves as executive producer and pilot director. Additional directors for SHELVED's first season include Cory Bowles, Joyce Wong, Cazhhmere, and Samantha MacAdam.

Bell Media Distribution is the international rights holder for SHELVED. The series is produced by Counterfeit Pictures in association with CTV, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Bell Fund. For Bell Media, Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Chris Kelley is Production Executive; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Pat DiVittorio is Vice-President, CTV and Specialty Programming. Justin Stockman is Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. Karine Moses is Senior Vice-President, Content Development & News, Bell Media and Vice Chair, Québec, Bell.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Twitter:

@CTV_PR

@CTV

@TheLede_ca

@lyndiegreenwood

@ohChris

@Dakota_Raymond

@paulbraunstein1

@aqfarrell

Instagram:

@CTV_PR

@CTV

@TheLede_ca

Facebook:

Facebook.com/CTV

About Counterfeit Pictures

COUNTERFEIT PICTURES was established by Anton Leo, Shane Corkery and Dan Bennett. Their credits include the award-winning SUNNYSIDE (CityTV/FX Canada), DARK CARGO (YouTube Premium) and the mockumentary DECOYS (CBC Gem). They have also produced, in association with Just For Laughs, six stand-up comedy specials, including MARK FORWARD WINS ALL THE AWARDS and DEBRA DIGIOVANNI: HERE'S THE THING (Crave). Most recently, they co-produced a new season of THE STAND-UP SHOW WITH JON DORE (CTV Comedy), two seasons of ROAST BATTLE CANADA (CTV Comedy) and COMEDY NIGHT WITH RICK MERCER (CBC) which will debut this fall. Learn more at: counterfeitpictures.com

About Bell Media Original Productions

Bell Media has commissioned some of Canada's most-watched and most-acclaimed original programming, working with the best Canadian independent producers in the country. Hit series commissioned by CTV include #1 Canadian drama TRANSPLANT; record-breaking Canadian format THE AMAZING RACE CANADA; and comedy series CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING and JANN; as well as upcoming scripted series SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, and unscripted dating series FARMING FOR LOVE. Among the original series on Bell Media specialty and streaming platforms are CTV Life Channel's culinary series MARY MAKES IT EASY with Mary Berg; CTV Comedy Channel's ROAST BATTLE CANADA and the upcoming ACTING GOOD. Crave Originals include hit series LETTERKENNY, CANADA'S DRAG RACE, and WAY OVER ME (SORTEZ-MOI DE MOI); docuseries DARK SIDE OF THE RING; and acclaimed documentaries FANNY: THE RIGHT TO ROCK and A.RTIFICIAL I.MMORTALITY. Discovery is home to Bell Media's hit factual series and franchises HIGHWAY THRU HELL, HEAVY RESCUE: 401, and MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS, and others. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca .

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, streaming on demand from CTV.ca and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched television network for the past 21 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

View original content:

SOURCE CTV