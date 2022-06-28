Yext Named the #15 Best Workplace in New York by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

This the fifth year that Yext has earned a spot on this prestigious list, a recognition that solidifies Yext's status as one of the best companies to work for in New York.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers company, today announced that it has been named one of the Best Workplaces in New York™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine, ranking #15 for large-sized businesses.

This year's Best Workplaces in New York award is based on employee feedback collected through America's largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 89% of Yext's employees said Yext is a great place to work. This number is 32% higher than the average U.S. company.

"We're incredibly proud that our efforts to create an inclusive, collaborative, and fun work environment continues to be recognized," said Brian "Skip" Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. "We're grateful to have a team of smart, capable employees who care about one another's success."

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the New York metropolitan statistical area.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion — and it's not been easy," said Kim Peters, EVP of Global Recognition, Research & Strategic Partnerships at Great Place to Work . "Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that's meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to."

In 2021, Yext also ranked as a Best Workplace in the Bay Area™ and a Best Workplace for Parents™. Learn more about Yext and explore open positions here .

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the Answers company and is on a mission to empower every company in the world to provide authoritative answers to every question about their organization. Yext leverages AI to collect and organize a company's information and deliver it — in the form of answers — to customers, employees, and partners. Yext's Answers Platform works by pulling in information, organizing it into a Knowledge Graph and then delivering it via a set of platform services, including Listings, Search, Pages & Reviews. Brands like Verizon, Subway, and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department — trust Yext to radically improve their business and deliver perfect answers everywhere.

About the Best Workplaces in New York™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in New York by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the state of New York to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

