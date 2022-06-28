Solectrac Expands Nationwide Electric Tractor Sales Network with Three New Dealer Partnerships

- Over the past three months, Solectrac has expanded its dealer network by adding locations in Florida, Georgia, and Idaho.

- The company expects to continue growing its dealer network rapidly across the US throughout the remainder of the year.

WINDSOR, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solectrac , makers of electric tractors and an operating company of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), today announced the continued expansion of its certified dealer network with the addition of Ocala Tractor, LLC , Schow's Inc. and Georgia Land Equipment in Florida, Idaho and Georgia respectively. Solectrac's dealer network now spans the entire country.

Tractor dealers are increasingly eager to carry electric tractors, and Solectrac is ready to meet the demand of bringing zero-emission tractors with low maintenance to the market through its growing certified Solectrac dealer network. (PRNewswire)

Solectrac debuted its dealer network in the Pacific Northwest three months ago in Washington and Oregon via Brim Tractor , followed by Alabama with Columbiana Tractor, LLC . Three months after announcing the launch of its dealer network, Solectrac dealership locations have expanded nationwide with more dealers eager to carry their electric tractors.

Solectrac electric tractors are great sustainable options for hobby farms to municipalities. Their award-winning tractors allow farmers and utility operators to power their tractors using clean, renewable energy sources with the same productivity and performance as diesel-powered options. These new partnerships and locations extend Solectrac's ability to deliver sustainable electric tractors to serve agricultural customers, rural lifestylers, municipalities, and first-time tractor buyers throughout the United States.

"We are thrilled about our rapidly expanding dealer network and how we will be able to meet the demand for our tractors in additional key regions across the country," said Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac. "We welcome Ocala Tractor, Schow's and Georgia Land Equipment to the growing Solectrac family. Their support has bolstered our nationwide strategy to bring the benefits of zero-emission tractors with low maintenance to the market through trusted dealers. This puts us well on track to reach our 2022 sales goals."

Ocala Tractor, LLC, is a family-owned and operating business in Ocala, Fla., serving the Crystal River, Gainesville, Ocala, Orlando, and The Villages regions. They carry a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory of tractors and other agricultural equipment and ship nationwide.

Georgia Land Equipment, founded in 2018, serves the Southeastern United States. They are an equipment dealer for eight counties across Georgia as well as servicing segments of Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, North and South Carolina and Alabama. In addition to land equipment, they also offer a full line of implements and equipment trailers.

Established in 1949, Schow's Inc. is a three-generation family business with seven locations in Idaho and one in Utah. Schow's has multiple full-service equipment dealership locations in Idaho, offering a wide range of innovative parts, sales and service to its customer base.

Solectrac is taking orders for the e25 , a versatile, four-wheel drive tractor great for hobby farms, golf courses, sports fields, equestrian centers and municipalities. Tractors are being delivered in 30 days or less from these local dealers. To learn more or to place an order visit, www.solectrac.com or find a certified dealer near you .

Solectrac assembles its tractors in Windsor, Calif., and the company is B Corp Certified. If you are interested in carrying Solectrac electric tractors in your dealership, contact 866-219-6750. For more information and news on Solectrac, please visit www.solectrac.com .

About Solectrac

Solectrac, Inc., located in Northern California, has developed 100% battery-powered, all-electric tractors for agriculture and utility operations. Solectrac tractors provide an opportunity for farmers around the world to power their tractors by using the sun, wind, and other clean, renewable sources of energy. The company's mission is to offer farmers independence from the pollution, infrastructure, and price volatility associated with fossil fuels.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide solutions for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit: https://ideanomics.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

