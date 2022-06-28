Scality offers enterprise-grade support for ARTESCA on VMware vSphere

By eliminating hardware requirements, customers gain additional deployment flexibility

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality announced today that Scality ARTESCA lightweight, cloud-native object storage software is now officially supported on VMware vSphere/ESXi virtualization environments. This provides production-level ARTESCA virtual machine (VM) support for vSphere users, with functionality equal to that on physical servers, along with additional deployment flexibility. Virtual machine support is especially valuable in this time of supply chain issues that are causing long lead times for physical storage server hardware, which can delay enterprise priorities.

Enterprise-grade storage has historically required hardware with integrated processing, memory and disk capacity. Scality was a pioneer in breaking through the needs for customized hardware with a 100% focus on software and an ability to leverage standard server platforms. Now, ARTESCA again breaks away from traditional storage requirements with the ability to support production-level workloads on flexible, commonly used VMware vSphere virtual infrastructures including support for VMware vSAN and live migration capabilities.

In addition to providing customers with more flexibility in deployment options, this enables partners and resellers to more rapidly deliver solutions to customers by sidestepping supply chain disruptions to provide faster time to revenue.

Launched in 2021, Scality ARTESCA is redefining object storage for the new cloud-native era. It provides both a small footprint at the edge and scalability for the data center. Designed for fast access anywhere data lives, ARTESCA uniquely combines lightweight, cloud-native object storage design with true enterprise-grade capabilities.

Paul Speciale, chief marketing officer, Scality, said: "Ongoing supply chain disruptions hamper business goals and growth. We're supporting ARTESCA software-based object storage on VMWare's ubiquitous vSphere environment to offer a solution that bypasses current supply conditions by eliminating new hardware requirements. Companies can move forward with the data storage and management they need."

About Scality

