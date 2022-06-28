Curebase Hires HR Veteran Andi Seymour as VP of People

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, has named human resources management veteran Andi Seymour as its VP of People.

Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more (PRNewsfoto/Curebase) (PRNewswire)

Curebase's decentralized clinical trial model ensures more diverse studies because unique populations – which typically are underrepresented in clinical trials – can be included. The company's virtual research sites also provide physicians with new and unique options to offer their patients, regardless of location. The Curebase platform empowers sponsors, CROs, and physicians from practices of all sizes to conduct clinical research, including private practices, independent clinics, and large academic research sites.

"Andi's expertise in HR leadership and her experience in helping technology startups grow makes her ideal for the critical role of VP of People," said Tom Lemberg, founder and chief executive officer of Curebase. "As we continue to scale our business and workforce, Andi will ensure Curebase maintains its core values, culture and professional standards while expanding our workforce skill set."

Andi brings more than 15 years of progressive and hands-on experience managing global human resources teams. Prior to joining Curebase, Seymour was vice president of people operations in America for data science platform startup Dataiku. She also has served as VP of human resources for 7Park Data, an alternative data aggregator and analytics provider based in NYC; global head of human resources for AxiomSL, a fintech company for regulatory and risk reporting and global HR operations manager for fintech company MarketAxess, a leading fixed income electronic trading platform based in NYC where she was employed for nearly 10 years.

"I strongly believe in what Curebase is doing to transform clinical trials and I'm impressed by the collaborative, respectful and mission-driven culture the company has developed," Seymour said. "I also love a fast-paced organization and it's clear that Curebase is both well-positioned and ready to seize growth opportunities."

Seymour received her bachelor's degree with top honors in public administration with a minor in HR management from City University of New York - John Jay, and holds HR certifications from Cornell University. She is an active member of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), along with other community-based organizations.

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com.

