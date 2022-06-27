Seven Months After Acquisition by Schwarz Group, XM Cyber Acquires Cyber Observer

Acquisition Extends Attack Path Management Platform Through Addition of Continuous Control Monitoring Innovator

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , leader in hybrid cloud security, announced today the acquisition of Cyber Observer , an innovator in Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM). This marks the latest growth milestone for XM Cyber in a year that has found the company significantly increasing its leadership position in the cybersecurity industry.

n/a (PRNewswire)

Hybrid cloud security leader XM Cyber has acquired Cyber Observer, an innovator in continuous controls monitoring.

Organizations are evolving more quickly than ever before, influenced by increased regulation, competition, and customer expectations. Traditional risk management approaches are no longer cost-effective and cannot provide the coverage or speed required in a dynamic digital environment. By combining XM Cyber's market-leading attack path management with Cyber Observer's continuous control monitoring, security teams will be able to see both their cyber exposures along with how their existing security controls and detection and response tools can react to these threats at any given moment, reflecting the true risk to the business.

Cyber Observer's platform will be integrated into XM Cyber's, enabling a universal, continuous view of the exposures and weaknesses that put critical assets at risk, as well as the security control gaps that fail to prevent attacks. It will also automate compliance validation and reporting for key standards like ISO, NIST, GDPR, SWIFT and PCI, amongst others.

"Even as awareness of cybersecurity risk continues to grow, attackers are thriving and routinely exploiting attack paths that can be used to move laterally through an enterprise network," said Noam Erez, co-founder and CEO, XM Cyber. "Our goal is to give security teams the ability to easily understand and correct their security posture on a continuous basis, including weaknesses, exposures and compensating security controls across the full internal and external attack surface covering on-prem, cloud and SaaS systems. This acquisition is not an isolated event, but just the latest step in our strategy to provide the most comprehensive and proactive security posture management platform on the market."

Schwarz Group is the fourth largest retailer in the world and a growing force in cloud computing. The company has grown rapidly in the digital space in recent years with its creation of a European cloud. In November 2021, Schwarz acquired XM Cyber as its cyber arm. Since then, XM Cyber has extended its portfolio of solutions, expanded its workforce globally, and increased its customer base. Schwarz's strong financial stability and broad digital vision are a force multiplier for growth and innovation.

"Cyber Observer's patented continuous control monitoring capabilities are a perfect complement to XM Cyber's award-winning hybrid cloud security platform," said Shimon Becker, co-founder and CEO, Cyber Observer. "We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to working with the XM Cyber team to deliver the first end-to-end continuous cyber security posture management solution supporting both cloud and on-premises coverage."

Features of the combined solution will include:

The ability to identify and fix security control gaps that attackers can leverage to compromise critical assets

Continuous control validation for cybersecurity tools (in the cloud and on-premises) that are well-configured and functioning

Expanded attack path prioritization with automated remediation of security control gaps and misconfigurations

Continuous compliance validation with standards like ISO, NIST, PCI, SWIFT, GDPR and others

Automated compliance reporting for multiple domains and devices

Security Operations Center (SOC) efficiency that flags and prioritizes key alerts that are correlated across multiple security products, bundled with continuous analytics that provide alerts on deviation from normal behavior

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is a leading hybrid cloud security company that is changing the way innovative organizations approach cyber risk. Its attack path management platform continuously uncovers hidden attack paths to businesses' critical assets across cloud and on-prem environments, enabling security teams to cut them off at key junctures and eradicate risk with a fraction of the effort. Many of the world's largest, most complex organizations choose XM Cyber to help eradicate risk. Founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community, XM Cyber has offices in North America, Europe, and Israel.

About Cyber Observer

Cyber Observer is a continuous end-to-end cybersecurity posture management platform. The platform reduces business losses and audit costs by leveraging technology that performs ongoing monitoring and auditing using Continuous Controls Monitoring. Cyber Observer integrates dozens of the most popular security tools: On-premises Security Posture Management (AD, FW, EPS…etc.), SaaS Security Posture Management (Office 365, ServiceNow, BitSight…etc.) and Cloud Security Posture Management (AWS, Azure, Google – CSPM) into a single intuitive interface that enables organizations to continuously monitor, manage and maintain alignment with their cyber security posture, cybersecurity best practices, secure business critical assets, and comply with regulatory frameworks.

Contact

Mark Prindle

Fusion PR

mark.prindle@fusionpr.com

917-517-4091

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XM Cyber