Club Med, the Pioneer of the All-Inclusive Concept, Announces All-New Family & Wellness Programming

MIAMI, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept and leader in family vacations, announced today new enhancements to its existing family and wellness programming. Just in time for summer vacations, Club Med is deploying its new Mini Club Med + children's programming across its resort portfolio in North America, Asia, and Europe. While kids enjoy Mini Club Med +, parents can take advantage of unique and immersive wellness experiences under Club Med's new Wellness Fusion concept for the ultimate peace of mind.

"Since the pandemic, we have seen sharp growth in the demand for both all-inclusive family travel and wellness experiences," said Kevin Armstrong, Senior Director of Brand & Communications for Club Med North America and the Caribbean. "More than ever, our guests are looking for experiences that enhance their well-being and quality of life, as well as that of their children. Through our Mini Club Med +, we have created a unique approach to our children's programming that spurs both the social and emotional development and creativity of our youngest guests while their parents can benefit from a complete 360-degree approach to their wellbeing with our Wellness Fusion offer."

New Mini Club Med + Programming

In 1967, Club Med founded their first Children's Club – the Mini Club Med for children ages 4-10. To continue supporting kids' growth and empowerment as well as give them the tools to foster positive relationships with their peers on vacation and at home, Club Med has enhanced its existing Mini Club programming to offer even more engaging, fun-filled, and educational activities that encourage children to make new friends, expand their imaginations, and experience the freedom of childhood.

The new Mini Club Med + experience will feature activities including:

Nature Detective : Embark on a treasure hunt outdoors and learn more about the surrounding flora and fauna.

Happiness Builders: Children practice random acts of kindness like leaving kind messages on guest doorknobs and writing each other happiness cards – sowing little seeds of happiness to develop empathy and positive energy.

Giant Caterpillar : Using teamwork and a gym mat, children need to work together to get the caterpillar moving.

Ninja Bootcamp: Race to the finish as children and their teammates hop, skip, and jump over obstacles to get to the finish line.

Happiness Expo: Sharing time for kids and parents as kids share the best moments of their eventful day at Mini Club Med +.

Built on the six pillars of creativity, courage, connection, cooperation, cheerfulness, and self-confidence, the enhanced Mini Club Med + provides children with the vital tools needed to foster their unique strengths, connect with others, and develop with confidence.

Introducing Wellness Fusion by Club Med

While kids enjoy time in their respective Children's Clubs, parents can take advantage of diverse wellness experiences that fall under Club Med's Wellness Fusion umbrella. Combining a harmonious fusion of wellness experiences designed to harness ultimate peace of mind, guests can enjoy a well-rounded itinerary filled with active sports, natural reconnection, mindfulness and yoga programming, nutritious dining, and spa experiences:

Active Sports: Enjoy more than 20 included land and water Enjoy more than 20 included land and water sports including pickleball, standup paddle, sailing, windsurfing, kayaking, and Club Med's must-try flying trapeze experience.

Natural Reconnection: Surrounded by nature and spread across an average of 50 acres, each Club Med resort offers plenty of room to roam and enjoy dining al fresco in airy outdoor restaurants and lounges, exploring pristine white sand beaches, and embarking on cultural excursions to further explore the surrounding destination.

Mindfulness and Yoga: Guests can partake in a comprehensive yoga program that includes up to 4 hours of classes in unique environments. Popular options include treetop yoga, beachfront sunset yoga, power yoga, and family yoga. New meditation experiences include sound bowl meditation, forest meditation, and gentle epicurean hikes.

Spa Experiences: Find bliss with Club Med's wide range of wellness experiences at each resort's dedicated spa with treatments including hydrotherapy, temezcal, moonlight massages, and oceanfront massages using products inspired by the native flora.

Healthy Dining: All-day dining is included for every Club Med guest, and on-site Chefs use the highest quality of ingredients when preparing well-balanced meals. Locally sourced produce are combined with local specialties as well as Club Med's trademark French savoir faire. For breakfast, enjoy an extensive selection of fresh fruits, fresh green juices, and breakfast favorites like acai bowls, omelets, and avocado toast. New plant-based dishes are also available at select properties courtesy of Beyond Meat.

