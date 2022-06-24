IXL Wins Prestigious SIIA CODiE Award for Third Consecutive Year; Honored as Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8

The award also marks IXL's second-straight CODiE win in a math category

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning , developer of personalized learning products used by more than 13 million students, announced that the IXL platform has won the 2022 SIIA CODiE award for Best Math Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8. The CODiEs bring together teachers, administrators and education experts to honor the world's most innovative services that help students learn. IXL was selected after undergoing a rigorous review by expert judges, including detailed assessments from current and former educators, and votes from SIIA members.

IXL's recent achievement marks its seventh CODiE win in six years: IXL secured a second-consecutive win in a math category (Best Advanced Mathematics Solution - 2021), was honored twice as the best solution for Foundational English Language Arts (2021, 2020) and won the prestigious Best Educational App award three times (2020, 2018, 2017).

"We are thrilled that IXL Math has been honored by the SIIA CODiE Awards again—this time as the most effective way to teach essential math skills. Our award couldn't have been achieved without the expertise and passion of our world-class curriculum designers and product developers, who have created a product that more educators trust than ever before," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "This award reminds us that with determination, a dose of audacious creativity and by always empathizing with who we serve, we can help build a brighter future for the next generation of learners."

"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees—the best of the best—that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today—from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

How IXL's award-winning platform helps students learn and grow

Trusted by more than 800,000 teachers worldwide, IXL is a personalized learning platform that enhances outcomes for pre-K through 12th-grade students. With a comprehensive curriculum covering five subjects, and aligned to all 50 states' standards and more than 100 popular textbook series, IXL can support any lesson without forcing students into a rigid learning path.

Develop a deeper understanding of math

With more than 4,800 standards-aligned skills , IXL's K-12 math curriculum promotes rigor by helping students develop a conceptual understanding of math, build procedural fluency and tackle challenging problems that have real-world applications. IXL has also partnered with Wyzant , the largest tutoring network in the U.S., to create 1,400 bite-sized video tutorials that cover strategies for tackling IXL math skills. In addition to winning this year's CODiE award in the foundational math category, IXL was named the Best Advanced Mathematics Instructional Solution in 2021.

Build fluency

IXL also personalizes English language arts instruction and is proven to create confident readers and writers. The platform's comprehensive, standards-aligned curriculum consists of more than 2,300 literacy skills for grades pre-K through 12 that help students build fluency and master language in exciting new ways. IXL ELA was also honored by the CODiE's in 2020 and 2021 as the best solution for developing foundational English language arts skills.

Pinpoint knowledge

IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , assesses students' grade-level proficiency in math and language arts, so educators can quickly identify knowledge gaps and understand learners' needs. The diagnostic also generates personalized action plans with specific skills for each learner to help them grow. And IXL Analytics provides reports that pinpoint student trouble spots, alert teachers the moment students need help, and more.

An immersive, on-the-go learning experience

The IXL app provides a fun, immersive experience for students of all levels, and is available on all major mobile devices. Visuals and functionality crafted for mobile devices make learning more intuitive—the scratchpad feature lets students work out problems on the screen, while handwriting recognition allows students to write in answers to math questions with their fingers. The app also features interactive problems, from drag-and-drop to graphing and more, that help students engage with material in new ways. The IXL app is a three-time winner of the CODiE's Best Educational App award.

Redefining possibilities in education

IXL Learning has revolutionized educational technology since its founding in 1998. Today, the company leads the world of education through innovation and provides a diverse set of products and services that help learners develop skills in math, literacy, language and more. IXL Learning's seven brands—IXL, Rosetta Stone, Curiosity Media, Wyzant, Vocabulary.com, ABCya and Education.com—empower all students with engaging, personalized learning experiences. Our teams create breakthrough solutions to education's most pressing challenges and inspire students to become life-long learners.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 13 million students and in all of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 100 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , Wyzant , Education.com , ABCya , Vocabulary.com and Curiosity Media . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

