Embraer Signs a Firm Contract for up to 10 Passenger to Freight Conversions

First firm contract for Embraer's P2F comes after an agreement announced in May with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) for up to 10 conversion slots for E190F/E195F;

Deliveries to start in 2024;

E-Jets Freighters offer over 50% more volume capacity, three times the range of large cargo turboprops, and up to 30% lower operating costs than narrowbodies;

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer [B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ] has signed a firm order for up to 10 Embraer E-Jets Passenger to Freight (P2F) conversions with an undisclosed customer. Aircraft for conversion will come from the customer's current E-Jets fleet, with deliveries starting in 2024. This is the first firm contract for Embraer's P2F, being the second agreement for this kind of operation. In May, Embraer and Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) announced an agreement in principle to take up to 10 conversion slots for E190F/E195F.

Embraer's E-Jets P2F conversions deliver segment-leading performance and economics. The E-Jets Freighters will have over 50% more volume capacity, three times the range of large cargo turboprops, and up to 30% lower operating costs than narrowbodies.

With more than 1,600 E-Jets delivered by Embraer globally, P2F customers benefit from a well-established, mature, global services network, in addition to a comprehensive portfolio of products ready to support their operations from day one.

The conversion to freighter will be performed at Embraer's facilities in Brazil and includes main deck front cargo door; cargo handling system; floor reinforcement; Rigid Cargo Barrier (RCB) – 9G Barrier with access door; cargo smoke detection system (class E main deck cargo compartment), Air Management System changes (cooling, pressurization, etc.); interior removal and provisions for hazardous material transportation.

Combining under-floor bulk cargo and main deck, the maximum gross structural payload is 13,150kg for the E190F and 14,300kg for the E195F. Considering typical e-commerce cargo density, the net weights and volumes are also impressive: the E190F can handle a payload of 23,600lb (10,700kg) while the E195F a payload of 27,100 lb (12,300 kg).

