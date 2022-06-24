Arizona Voters' Agenda: Voters Want Accessible and Secure Voting - Do Not Want to Eliminate Vote by Mail

Big Question for Candidates: "What should Arizona do to keep our elections secure while preventing barriers to participation?"

PHOENIX, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) today released findings on election reform as part of their ongoing reveal of the Arizona Voters' Agenda, which identifies what likely voters in the general election want to hear about from candidates as they campaign for their votes.

Center for the Future of Arizona (PRNewswire)

While Arizona was the focus of the well-covered audit of the 2020 General Election, as well as a lot of discussions regarding election security, the new survey findings demonstrate voters would be supportive of straightforward reforms that balance security with accessibility and fairness.

"The Arizona Voters' Agenda is a data-driven look at the issues likely Arizona voters across every partisan segment and age group agree and prioritize for the upcoming elections. The growing gap between the election reform priorities of policymakers and the views of Arizona voters is astounding," said Dr. Sybil Francis, President & CEO of CFA. "As voters decide whom to support, they deserve a robust discussion about what we need to do to keep our election system aligned with what Arizonans want."

A sizeable 87% of all likely voters supported the statement, "We can do more to secure our elections system and protect it from outside interference and fraudulent voting. At the same time, we must make sure that it remains easy to vote – and not create barriers to participation that disproportionately hurt certain communities."

Voters expressed broad support for continuing early in-person voting. In fact, 74% of likely voters support a policy priority of "Offering early in-person voting over multiple weeks leading up to Election Day," including 60% Republicans, 75% independents/unaffiliated, and 93% Democrats.

In contrast, likely Arizona voters do not favor eliminating mail-in voting. When asked whether they support or oppose the policy position, "Eliminating mail-in voting in Arizona except for certain predetermined exceptions," only 36% of all likely voters support the statement. On the other hand, 62% of likely voters opposed eliminating the option for mail-in ballots.

