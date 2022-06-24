Ansys Multiphysics Solutions Achieve Certification for TSMC's N3E and N4P Process Technologies

Ansys extends collaboration with TSMC to deliver sophisticated power integrity and electromigration signoff solutions for advanced applications

Ansys® Redhawk-SC™ and Ansys® Totem™ power integrity platforms are certified for TSMC's newest N3E and N4P process technologies

The certification supports customers to unleash their innovations with Ansys Redhawk-SC and Ansys Totem respectively

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) and TSMC extended their long-standing collaboration to achieve certification of Ansys' power integrity software for TSMC's industry-leading N4P and N3E process technologies. The certification for Ansys RedHawk-SC and Totem enables next generation silicon designs for machine learning, 5G mobile, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. This latest collaboration builds on the recent certification of the Ansys platform for TSMC's N4 and N3 processes.

"Our latest collaboration with Ansys provides our mutual customers with design solutions benefiting from the significant power and performance improvements of our latest advanced technologies," said Suk Lee, vice president of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "We work closely with our ecosystem partners to ensure our customers have timely and reliable power integrity design and analysis solutions available to accelerate innovation for their differentiated products."

Ansys RedHawk-SC and Ansys Totem are consistently among the most popular choices for power integrity verification in many of the world's leading chip design projects. The industry-leading solutions enable designers to sign off voltage-drop, power noise, and electromigration reliability down to 3nm with predictive accuracy. The powerful analytics quickly help identify weaknesses and allow what-if explorations to help optimize power and performance.

"Ansys has developed an integrated software platform of multiphysics simulation and analysis tools that quickly solve the power management challenges inherent in today's ultra-large and complex chip designs," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the semiconductor, electronics, and optics business unit at Ansys. "Our partnership with TSMC keeps Ansys products at the forefront of silicon technology and helps designers realize the greatest possible benefit from the latest process innovations."

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

