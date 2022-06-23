Supersapiens Announces Board of Directors and Unanimous Election of Chairman

Former C-suite Executive Alain Brouhard will serve as Supersapiens' Chairman of the Board

ATLANTA, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supersapiens, powered by Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, announced the appointment of five members to its board of directors: Pam Alexander, Chris Belli, Carl Bilbo, Alain Brouhard, and Phil Southerland. The directors unanimously elected Brouhard as its Chairman of the Board. The US-based company recently announced its initial funding of $13.5 million. With a cap table of investors, operators and professional athletes who reflect and inform its vision and strategy, Supersapiens is ideally positioned to expand its market in the US and worldwide.

Alain Brouhard assumes the role of Board Chair as Supersapiens experiences exponential growth.

In announcing the election of Chairman, Supersapiens' CEO and Founder Phil Southerland made the following statement:

"Alain Brouhard is a forward-thinking, experienced executive with tremendous knowledge across the full spectrum of business - from leading major corporations in the sports world to guiding start-ups from conception to notable success. His experience, skill, and vision will be invaluable to Supersapiens as we continue to educate athletes on how they can utilize our ecosystem to personalize their nutrition strategies and help them achieve their goals. In addition, Alain has challenged me to think bigger, which has compelled us to broaden our vision and strive to make Supersapiens even more impactful than our initial idea. At Supersapiens, we are dedicated to making a mark on both our individual consumer and the industry at large."

Mr. Brouhard assumes the role of Supersapiens Board Chair as the company experiences exponential growth and further fundraising to accelerate marketing expansion. In response to his appointment, he made the following statement:

"I first met Phil via the Swiss Startup Group and was emotionally touched by his personal story of resilience and performance. I was then convinced by and wanted to actively contribute to Supersapiens' vision of becoming the most important sports brand of the decade and Supersapiens' mission of getting the world active and becoming better. With leading-edge technology, a unique Abbott partnership, in-depth science knowledge and outstanding sports assets, Supersapiens has what it takes to become the leading and most innovative performance brand on the markets."

About Alain Brouhard

Alain Brouhard is a former C-suite Executive at Fortune 500 Companies with 35 years of international business experience and a strong track record in people leadership, sustainable growth, business turnaround and digital transformation at P&G, adidas, and Coca-Cola. Most recently, Alain was the Regional CEO and the Group CIO at Coca-Cola HBC AG.

Alain now serves on the Board of SettleMint and on the Advisory Board of Starmind Inc and the Swiss Startup Group AG. He is the Founder and CEO of ABConvergence GmbH, an ecosystem of digital business solutions & platforms.

Alain is also a qualified investor, an executive mentor, an affiliate lecturer at Audencia Business School, a member of the Gartner Research Board for Corporate Directors and a Global Ambassador of Singularity U Group.

Alain holds a Master "Grande Ecole" in Management from Audencia Business School (France) and Ohio State University (USA). He is a French national and lives in Zug, Switzerland.

About Pam Alexander

Pam Alexander founded Alexander Communications, a leading technology communications firm acquired by WPP. She advises Gather Ventures, Wild Health, and Outside and consults for other wellness and endurance sports ventures.

Pam is on the Advisory Board of Next Ventures and the Boards of the Aspen Valley Ski Club, the Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation, and the Aspen Community Foundation. She founded Pace Ranch, an endurance sports facility in Tucson, Arizona, which supports cycling development non-profits for underserved youth and women.

About Chris Belli

Chris Belli is an authority at implementing streamlined solutions for complex situations. After spending over 20 years managing distribution center operations, inbound and outbound transportation, and compliance for International Paper, Dollar Tree, Rite Aid Pharmacy, and Team Novo Nordisk, Chris devoted himself full-time to ensuring that all the systems, resources, and people are in place to make Supersapiens a success and currently serves as Supersapiens' Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, Chris is the founder of TransTrust Logistics.

Chris grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. He earned two bachelor's degrees in Logistics & Transportation and Finance from the University of Tennessee. As an avid runner, it is a goal for Chris to qualify for and run the World's Majors Marathon Series. Chris and his wife Kristy reside in Marietta, GA with their three children.

About Carl Bilbo

Carl Bilbo is a Life Science Executive in the Pharma and Med Tech industries. With nearly three decades of experience across commercial and marketing capabilities across multiple geographies, and mixing a deep scientific understanding of pharma, biotech, and devices, Carl brings strong commercial experience to Supersapiens.

With his commercial acumen Carl has dedicated his career to technical innovations and improving the lives of people with serious chronic conditions supported by experiences from Harvard Business School and London Business School. Carl holds a PhD from the Technical University of Denmark.

Carl currently resides in Copenhagen, Denmark with his wife Anne; they have two adult children. He enjoys long-distance running and has completed several marathons.

About Phil Southerland

Supersapiens is the brainchild of Founder and CEO, Phil Southerland. Phil's life, career, and athletic successes are all thanks to CGM technology. The experienced CEO, entrepreneur, public speaker, and global diabetes ambassador founded Team Novo Nordisk, the world's first all-diabetes pro cycling team, and the non-profit Team Type 1 Foundation. Supersapiens is his newest endeavor to change the health of the world. The United Nations, WHO, and World Bank have all recognized Phil for his extraordinary commitment to improving the lives of people living with diabetes.

In addition to Supersapiens, Phil serves as the CEO and Co-Founder of Team Novo Nordisk. Throughout his career, professional highlights include speaking at the United Nations on World Bicycle Day, leading a session at SXSW, and addressing audiences at ADA and AADE.

In addition to cycling, Phil is a passionate skier and deep-water scuba diver. Phil is the author of the book 'Not Dead Yet', which chronicles his life from early diagnosis of diabetes to professional cyclist and his mission to change the face of diabetes on a global scale. Phil is a dedicated and proud father to four. Along with his wife, Dr. Biljana Southerland, and their three young boys, Phil calls Atlanta, Georgia home.

A partnership with global healthcare leader Abbott makes Supersapiens the only energy management system that directly integrates with a Bluetooth-enabled sports CGM (continuous glucose monitor) — Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor. Supersapiens offers athletes access to truly meaningful and actionable glucose data with real-time glucose levels that can be viewed on Supersapiens app or their groundbreaking wearable device, the Supersapiens Energy Band, which is the first and only performance wearable that is capable of reading glucose data directly from the Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor. Supersapiens data interpretation tools are leading the future of energy management and human performance.

The Supersapiens system, powered by Abbott's Libre Sense, including the Supersapiens Energy Band, is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Learn more about the full line of Supersapiens products and purchase Abbott's biosensor at www.supersapiens.com .

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is aiming to be the most influential sports brand of the decade. They develop innovative insights around glucose that drive positive changes to unlock better performance and recovery.

Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure their glucose levels. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance.

The Supersapiens system including Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is not intended for medical use and is not intended for use in screening, diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, prevention, or monitoring of diseases, including diabetes.

The Supersapiens system including Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is not for sale in the U.S. For a full list of references and FAQs, please visit our Education Hub and Knowledge Base.

