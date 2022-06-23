SUPERIOR GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) (OTCMKTS: SUPGF) announced today that all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held on June 23, 2022, via live audio webcast. A total of 58,281,024 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 47% of the common shares outstanding. The detailed results of the matters voted upon are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Rene Marion 53,374,816 99.86 % 74,900 0.14 % Tamara Brown 53,374,816 99.86 % 74,900 0.14 % Damien Marantelli 53,214,816 99.56 % 234,900 0.44 % Chris Jordaan 53,434,916 99.97 % 14,800 0.03 % Michael Pesner 53,244,916 99.62 % 204,800 0.38 %



Voting results for the appointment of auditors:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld KPMG LLP 58,266,224 99.98 % 14,800 0.03 %



Voting results for the stock option plan:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Stock Option Plan 53,104,647 99.35 % 345,069 0.65 %



Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Company's meeting materials, including the management information circular dated May 10, 2022, which can be found under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open-pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects, and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Continue to Follow, Like and Watch our progress:

Web: www.superior-gold.com | Twitter: @SuperiorGoldInc | Facebook: SuperiorGoldInc | Instagram: SuperiorGoldInc | LinkedIn: Superior Gold Inc. | YouTube: Superior Gold

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:

SOURCE Superior Gold