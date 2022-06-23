NightDragon, Orange Cyberdefense Partner to Bring Emerging Cybersecurity Innovation to European Organizations

Orange Cyberdefense will work with NightDragon portfolio companies to infuse technology into high-value security services to help customers stay ahead of threats

SAN FRANCISCO and PARIS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, an investment and advisory firm focused on the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industry, today announced a new strategic partnership with Orange Cyberdefense, a global leader in cybersecurity services, to bring innovative technologies and services to European organizations. The collaboration will enable NightDragon's portfolio companies in the European market and empower Orange customers with innovative technologies and services to stay ahead of cyber threats.

Orange Cyberdefense, the cybersecurity business unit of the Orange Group, has a global footprint with a European anchorage. As a key player in the European cybersecurity ecosystem, Orange Cyberdefense supports regional start-up ecosystems while seeking best-of-breed innovation globally. Through this partnership, NightDragon companies will work with Orange Cyberdefense's more than 2,500 multi-disciplined experts across 160 countries. They will also leverage the organization's deep expertise in threat research and intelligence through its trusted partnership with over 8,500 customers.

According to IDC, overall spending on IT security in Europe alone is projected to reach $46.4 billion in 2024, up from an estimated $35.6 billion in 2021. Factors like the increased push towards digitization and remotely securing key assets continue to drive this strong regional growth, the research firm said. Orange Cyberdefense has expertise in many of these relevant growth areas such as cloud and application security, managed detection and response, zero trust and cyber crisis management.

"The opportunity is immense for NightDragon companies to deliver leading innovation to European enterprises and public sector organizations to help them better defend against growing cyberthreats. We could not imagine a better partner in this mission than Orange Cyberdefense, a proven global leader that will help hyper scale NightDragon companies to both support organizations meet today's risk landscape and drive thought leadership in the essential European market," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and Managing Director, NightDragon.

Under this partnership, Orange Cyberdefense will receive early access to innovative NightDragon companies to evaluate their fit to expand Orange Cyberdefense offerings and services around cybersecurity technology areas. Where direct relationships are formed, the NightDragon companies will benefit from preferred terms with Orange Cyberdefense, including elevated marketing support, business development, and technical support to assist with the joint sales efforts. Orange Cyberdefense and NightDragon will also collaborate to regularly review assets in their respective portfolios for potential capital co-investment opportunities.

"To build a safer digital society in a continuously dynamic threat landscape, collective intelligence and innovation are critical. We are proud to partner with start-ups, established vendors, customers and academia to continuously offer an innovative portfolio of intelligence-led security services. Orange Cyberdefense, together with NightDragon companies are at the forefront of cybersecurity. Our collaboration allows us to jointly identify, support and scale emerging, late-stage growth businesses that can help solve our customers' biggest cyber security challenges," said Hugues Foulon, CEO Orange Cyberdefense

This partnership expands NightDragon's capabilities under its ND Go-to-Market business unit, a dedicated set of playbooks, programs and partnerships to help accelerate its portfolio's go-to-market capabilities. Orange Cyberdefense's leading cybersecurity services capabilities will complement existing go-to-market partnerships.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

About Orange Cyberdefense

Orange Cyberdefense is the expert cybersecurity business unit of the Orange Group. As a leading security services provider, we strive to build a safer digital society.

We are a threat research and intelligence-driven security provider offering unparalleled access to current and emerging threats.

Orange Cyberdefense retains a 25+ year track record in information security, 250+ researchers and analysts 17 SOCs, 13 CyberSOCs and 8 CERTs distributed across the world and sales and services support in 160 countries. We are proud to say we can offer global protection with local expertise and support our customers throughout the entire threat lifecycle.

Read more about Orange Cyberdefense at www.orangecyberdefense.com

