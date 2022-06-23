Dr. Marty Makary Gives Keynote at Annual Marpai Leadership Conference in Self-Insured Healthcare

Bestselling author and thought leader talks about re-designing health care with a focus on quality to the nation's top brokers and consultants convening at the Marpai Broker Retreat.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc., ("Marpai") (Nasdaq: MRAI), an artificial intelligence (AI)-technology company transforming the $22B Third-Party Administrator (TPA) market supporting self-funded employer health plans, featured Dr. Marty Makary as a keynote speaker at its second annual Broker Retreat held at the Four Seasons hotel in Ft. Lauderdale, FL this week. The annual event brings the nation's top brokers and consultants in self-insured healthcare together from across the country to explore the use of big data and AI to improve health outcomes and savings. In his keynote address, Dr. Makary talked about using quality metrics to transform the healthcare system, especially in the self-insured sector.

"I'm glad to have the opportunity to speak with the country's top brokers and consultants as they can create real change across the industry. We all share an aspiration to lower costs and improve outcomes. By focusing on quality metrics related to the appropriateness of care, we can better address avoidable care and reduce the medicalization of ordinary life," said Dr. Makary.

Lutz Finger, Marpai's President, Product and Development, praised Dr. Makary's accomplishments during his introduction. "Dr. Makary's groundbreaking work shows where we need to go. It aligns with our Marpai Cares member-centric approach to the market which leverages quality data to protect members and guide them to the best health solutions," said Lutz. "It is how we create the healthiest member population for the health plan dollar and get to a value-based care model in the self-insured sector."

Dr. Marty Makary is a New York Times bestselling author, surgeon and public health researcher who leads efforts to improve the health of populations and re-design health care. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and has served as a visiting professor at over 25 medical schools. He has published over 250 peer-reviewed scientific articles with a focus on public policy, vulnerable populations, and new models of health care. His recent book, "The Price We Pay, What Broke American Health Care and How to Fix It," is cited as "A must-read for every American" by Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief, Forbes.

