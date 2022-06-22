WESTWOOD APPOINTS NEW VICE PRESIDENTS

MINNEAPOLIS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) is pleased to announce the promotions of six senior leaders to vice president positions.

Chris Carda, PE, Vice President, Civil Engineering Operations, oversees site design, water resources, field services, and geotechnical and structural engineering for Westwood's Power Division. Carda joined Westwood in 2006 and has been providing development solutions to a broad range of clients for more than 20 years. His experience, which spans the entire development process, provides intrinsic value to the business, up-and-coming professionals, and his clients.

Chris Hoglund, PS, CFedS, Vice President, Geospatial Operations, leads national land surveying and remote sensing services for Westwood's Power Division. Hoglund joined Westwood in 1999 and has worked in the residential and commercial, wind and solar, and power delivery markets. His broad knowledge allows him to work effectively with clients as well as engineers and government officials.

Dan Baggiani, PE, Vice President, Power Delivery, is responsible for driving the vision for market expansion, ensuring client satisfaction, and developing high-potential leaders for Westwood's Power Delivery team. Since joining the firm in 2019 through the acquisition of Main Line Energy Consultants, LLC, Baggiani has been instrumental in advancing market growth and geographic expansion.

Jeff Saucier, Vice President, Information Technology, joined Westwood in 2013. Saucier has significantly and consistently advanced the organization's technologies through stakeholder engagement and efficient, responsive, and service-orientated processes.

Pat Zacharie, Vice President, General Counsel, joined Westwood in 2021. Zacharie's legal career spans over 25 years. Her experience and leadership has advanced a wide range of Westwood's legal and business processes for mergers and acquisitions, project contracts, and overall corporate functions.

Tim Heun, Vice President, Procurement, has an extensive 25-year career supporting business growth and developing operational efficiencies to increase the bottom line. He has been instrumental in creating standards for all purchase decisions to mitigate risk, leading equipment procurement, and overseeing the insurance and client review processes.

On all promotions, Westwood's CEO, Paul Greenhagen, PS, says, "Each of our new vice presidents demonstrate the leadership qualities Westwood needs to achieve our long-term vision. I congratulate them and am extremely grateful for their dedication to our organization."

Westwood is a national, full-service engineering services provider for private development, public infrastructure, wind energy, solar energy, and power delivery projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and serves clients across the country from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

In 2022, Westwood placed #13 and #26 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work For Lists. Westwood also ranked consistently higher three years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

