USANA Legal Team Brings Home Two Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA is proud to announce two members of its legal team were recently recognized as top professionals in their field and Utah's business community by Utah Business magazine. USANA Chief Legal Officer Joshua Foukas was named a CXO of the Year, and USANA Corporate Counsel and Senior Manager of Government Relations Elise Walker Brown was honored as one of Utah's 30 Women to Watch.

The CXO of the Year Award recognizes C-suite members who are changing the way we do business for the better. Josh Foukas has made positive change in many ways in his time at USANA. Josh joined the company in 2007 and has continued to grow within the organization, including his appointment as vice president of legal and investor relations in 2014 and executive vice president of legal in 2017. Now as USANA chief legal officer and general counsel, Josh directs the company's legal, ethics, international expansion and government relations efforts. With both a strategic and pragmatic approach to business, Josh provides proactive leadership to anticipate challenges and drive necessary change within USANA and its industry.

"Josh is not only a remarkable attorney but also an invaluable asset for USANA. He undoubtedly deserves this award," says Kevin Guest, USANA CEO and chairman. "He is brilliant as both a legal strategist and business adviser to the company, and we are so incredibly fortunate to have him on our leadership team. His impact and service to me, our company and board is beyond measure."

Utah Business recognized another valuable member of the USANA legal team in May. The 30 Women to Watch Award celebrates women who are on their way to truly amazing things. Honorees are the state's next senators, CEOs, entrepreneurs, authors, and social leaders. Elise joined USANA in 2020 as corporate counsel and senior manager of government relations. She graduated from the University of Utah and clerked for Chief Justice Lee of the Utah Supreme Court prior to becoming USANA's in-house counsel. Elise is also the co-chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion council, which she helped USANA form in 2020.

"Elise is a dynamic professional and leader and has made a significant impact not only on USANA's legal and government affairs matters, but also USANA's growing diversity and inclusion program," says Alex Kennedy, USANA vice president of legal & government relations. "Elise is courageous, hard-working, kind, intelligent—and she gets things done. Through her efforts, she's making USANA and the Utah community even better places to be."

