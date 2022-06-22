Rently Self-Guided Tours Now Available on Apartments.com

Innovative Technology Integration Allows Renters to Seamlessly Self-Tour Properties

LOS ANGELES and CAMARILLO, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rently, the leader in self touring and smart home technology, announces a platform integration partnership with Apartments.com. Renters can now schedule self-guided tours without leaving the Apartments.com website and instantly tour properties powered by Rently smart home technology solutions.

Apartments.com recently released data showing a 63% increase in renters who prefer self-guided touring options. Due to preferences for scheduling viewings during non-regular business hours and a desire for on-demand service, renters increasingly want to tour properties independently, without a manager or agent present.

By connecting renters' mobile devices with Rently's smart home technology, traditional property tours are easily transformed into secure self-guided tours.

"We believe the process of finding a new apartment should be made easy for renters and efficient for real estate operators," said Rently CEO Merrick Lackner. "With our patented self-guided touring technology, Rently streamlines rental property viewing, increases overall property touring traffic by 25%, and reduces time on market by 75%."

Lackner continued, "By integrating our self-touring platform with Apartments.com, a leader in rental property search, we are creating new property viewing options for renters and accelerating leasing cycles for managers. And, once renters move in, the same smart home technology they used for touring will be there for them to enjoy as residents."

