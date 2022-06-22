NASA Awards Contracts for Mission Enabling Services

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the Mission Enabling Services Contract (MESC), which consists of five individual contracts, to four companies to support highly specialized mission-enabling spaceflight and aircraft management services within the Flight Operations Directorate at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The combined maximum potential value of the contracts, including all options and incentives, is $103.4 million. The work will be broken into three segments:

The Baseline A segment covers information technology and related support services for the NASA Aircraft Management Information System, which is an integrated, module-based, custom software suite that supports aircraft flight operations across the agency. Baseline A has a potential value of $27.3 million . It has been awarded to SAIC of Reston, Virginia .

The Baseline B segment covers services and support to the Flight Operations Directorate's information technology system and its predecessor legacy components. The potential value of Baseline B is $41.1 million . It has been awarded to Rothe Development Inc. of San Antonio, Texas .

The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract segment covers specialized, highly specialized, and advanced research and development information technology, not to exceed $35 million . This award is shared by ASRC Federal Aerospace Services of Beltsville, Maryland , Mathematical Research Inc. of Houston , and Rothe Development Inc.

All five contracts begin Oct. 1. Baseline A and B are cost-plus-fixed-fee contracts, each with a two-year base period, a two-year option, followed by a one-year option. The multiple-award IDIQ contracts have an ordering period of five-years, for issuing firm-fixed-price task orders. Both the Baseline B and IDIQ awards were small business set-asides.

The MESC contracts support NASA Johnson and external partners, including other NASA centers, international partners, other government organizations, and affiliate commercial enterprise partners. The agreements may be used to support requirements at other NASA centers in the future.

