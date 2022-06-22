Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Launches New Loyalty App for Delivery, Pickup and Rewards

Get a Free Original Double Steakburger or Free Regular Concrete by Downloading the App

WICHITA, Kan., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the launch of the brand's new mobile app, which features delivery and order-ahead capabilities and an enhanced loyalty program. Guests who download the app will receive a signup reward of a free Original Double or regular concrete with one topping.

"Freddy's is committed to providing seamless and friendly service for all Guests, and our new easy-to-use app is designed to do just that," said Freddy's Chief Marketing Officer Laura Rueckel. "We're excited for our FredHeads to experience this enhanced digital platform. We believe they'll appreciate our generous rewards program as they continue to enjoy our cooked-to-order food and refreshing frozen custard treats."

Guests can customize their order to their liking and select a convenient pickup time that fits their schedule. Additionally, Guests will earn 10 points per dollar spent through the app, which can be redeemed for free menu items such as a Signature Turtle Sundae, California Style Double or large Cheese Curds. Along with the launch of the app, Freddys.com also now offers order-ahead options allowing Guests to schedule delivery or pickup with just a few clicks.

Freddy's recently unveiled its limited-time offerings for summer, including the cooked-to-order Double Bacon BBQ Steakburger, served on a toasted brioche bun with two sizzling patties, four slices of bacon, American Cheese and topped with fan-favorite Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce®. They've also brought back a summer fan favorite: the creamy Key Lime Pie Concrete featuring vanilla frozen custard blended with a whole slice of key lime pie. All regular and LTO menu items are available for order through the app and online.

For more information on the app and loyalty program, please visit https://www.freddys.com/rewards-faq/.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 440 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

