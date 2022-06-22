Bitcoin of America adds Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to ATMs

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). Apart from ensuring a fast and hassle-free transaction, they are known for their customer support. Bitcoin of America has announced their newest additions to their Bitcoin ATM machines (BTMs). Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is now available to purchase at Bitcoin of America ATM locations.

Bitcoin of America ATM (PRNewswire)

Bitcoin of America added Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in April. They are constantly making updates to their BTMs to add coins that are high in demand. To date, Bitcoin of America has 2,500 plus BTMs across 31 states. Bitcoin of America also offers Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin options online and at their BTM locations. To find a BTM you can visit their website and enter in your address to find the nearest one.

Bitcoin of America also offers a host program for store owners who are interested in cryptocurrency or are just looking to earn extra income. Bitcoin of America takes care of their host locations by providing them with passive income, increased foot traffic, and marketing. They even handle customer support and any maintenance/installation services.

Bitcoin of America (PRNewsfoto/Bitcoin of America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bitcoin of America