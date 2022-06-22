BIG3 PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE TO BRING ITS "YOUNG3" EXPERIENCE TO Chicago TO SERVE YOUTH FROM ENGLEWOOD

2022 Young3 experience is presented by MICROSOFT to include a basketball clinic, pizza party and Young3on3 tournament at the BLSM Center

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24, the day before BIG3 hosts its third game day at the Credit Union 1 Arena, its Young3 outreach division will offer a basketball clinic, pizza party and a special Young3on3 tournament for students in grades 2-8. The Young3 experience is presented by MICROSOFT, and each participant will receive tickets to Saturday or Sunday's BIG3 games.

BIG3 is bringing more than its innovative basketball concept to Chicago. It's also giving back to the community by sharing its Young3 experience with the Books Over Balls organization, 5222 S. Halsted, Chicago, IL 60609.

The Young3 experience on June 24th is a closed event. Tickets to the BIG3 are available at BIG3.com for games on 6/25 6/26 at Credit Union 1 Arena.

"The BIG3 has shown a genuine commitment to give back in the cities it has added to its tour. And, the decision to create the Young3 brand extension was as big as hitting the 4-point shot," said Johnnie Williams, Young3 Director of Branding & Partnerships.

"Our goal with this program is to inspire youth across the nation to shoot for their dreams," said Jerome Williams, president of the Young3 and former NBA global ambassador and 9-year NBA veteran.

The 3 Step Skills Clinic will take place prior to the tournament beginning. Media are invited and encouraged to attend the event on June 24th from 9 AM to 3 PM. Please contact Johnnie Williams for media clearance for this event. For more information, visit www.Young3.online

Celebrity Athletes Scheduled to Attend:

Jerome "JYD" Williams retired NBA player

James "Hollywood" Robinson retired NBA player

Desmond Farmer retired NBA Player & USC Asst. coach

Mike Bibby retired NBA player & former BIG3 player

Dion Glover retired NBA player & former BIG3 player

Choo Smith retired Globetrotters Global Ambassador

About the BIG3

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

About the Young3

The Young3 is the community outreach division of the BIG3 basketball league sponsored by Microsoft, that looks to promote 3-on-3 basketball in each of the communities the BIG3 visits, and to inspire kids to dream BIG. The Young3 will include appearances from Jerome Williams, and his team of retired NBA players and former Globetrotters. Surprise appearances by stars from the BIG3 roster and Ice Cube are also a possibility. The goal of this initiative is to motivate young people to achieve their big goals in life through self belief & teamwork.

