AV-Comparatives tested 27 different Windows and Android Security Products for Consumers! How good are you protected against cybercrime in your daily life?

INNSBRUCK, Austria, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives, the independent ISO-certified security software evaluation lab, has released its long-term test results for Windows and Android Internet Security Anti-Virus products.

The products of the following security companies evaluated by AV-Comparatives test include:

Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, G Data, Google, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, McAfee, Microsoft, NortonLifeLock, Panda, Securion, TotalAV, Total Defense, Trend Micro, VIPRE.

Anti-Virus Test for Windows: https://www.av-comparatives.org/consumer/testmethod/real-world-protection-tests/

Anti-Virus Test for Android: https://www.av-comparatives.org/consumer/testmethod/mobile-security-reviews/

"We hope that with these tests, we can keep users and vendors engaged in system security and mitigating the ever-evolving threat landscape," said Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder of AV-Comparatives. "For these solutions to continue to grow and evolve, tests like these are crucial to providing accuracy and accountability."

Details and Tipps for Windows users:

Update all your software

Do backups

Use protection

Think before you click

Look up the protection results at https://www.av-comparatives.org

The Real-World Protection Test conducted by AV-Comparatives simulated real-world conditions as experienced every day by users. The test accurately determined if each threat used was able to make any changes to the test system. To ensure that security programs do not plague users with false alarms, AV-Comparatives put all the products through a false-positive test.

A total of 5 products reached the highest award level, ADVANCED+, in this Real-World Protection Test. These were (in alphabetical order): Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, and Kaspersky.

Details and Tipps for mobile users

Download only from official stores like Google Play

Avoid sideloading

Look at the reviews in the store

Check for fake apps, even fake security apps

Look up the mobile security review at https://www.av-comparatives.org

AV-Comparatives used more than 3,000 recent malicious applications for the Android operating system in the mobile malware protection test. The results clearly showed the advantage of using a third-party antivirus product to protect smartphones against Android malware.

Past criticism of security programs is that they cause a significant drain on the device's battery. AV-Comparatives addressed this issue by running a battery-drain test. Each product's effect on battery life during everyday phone usage (such as making calls, surfing the Internet, watching videos and sending emails) was measured.

As well as the results of the tests, the report includes general security advice and information for users of Android devices. The security measures incorporated into Android are considered, along with the effect on third-party security apps. Security tips for Android users are also provided.

All tested Android products passed the criteria of AV-Comparatives but Google.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public test reports, these two reports are available for free at this link: https://www.av-comparatives.org/latest-tests/

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.

AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Contact: Peter Stelzhammer

e-mail: media@av-comparatives.org

phone: +43 720115542

