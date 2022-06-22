Apple Leads Top 10 Smartphone List for April 2022, Samsung Follows

LONDON and SAN DIEGO and NEW DELHI and BEIJING and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina and SEOUL, South Korea and HONG KONG, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple led the global best-selling smartphone list with five models, followed by Samsung and Xiaomi with four and one smartphones respectively, according to Counterpoint's Global Monthly Handset Sales Tracker for April 2022. The top 10 models captured 21% of the total smartphone market.

Apple models in the top 10 accounted for 89% of its total sales for the month. Owing to its slim portfolio, Apple has always had multiple models in the best-sellers list. With a broader and more diverse portfolio, Samsung's top models made-up just 22% of its total sales.

This month's best-sellers list saw an increase in the number of 5G-enabled smartphones, rising to a new high of seven models. The 5G smartphones on the list represent a third of the total 5G smartphone sales. 5G capability has become a standard offering in flagships and its presence is increasing in lower price bands as well.

Apple:

Apple continues to do well, three of its latest iPhone 13 models capturing the top three spots. Unlike its last generation, the non-Pro iPhone 13 model has maintained a lead every month since launch and has done better than the Pro variants in terms of sales in most large markets. The recently launched iPhone SE 2022 saw triple digit MoM growth, entering the top 10 list.

Samsung:

Samsung captured four spots in the list, and its latest flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, took the fifth spot overall. The successor to the Galaxy Note series after a gap of two years has become the go to device for existing Galaxy Note smartphone users.

Galaxy A-series devices, positioned at different price points and targeting different customers, helped Samsung capture another three spots. The newly launched Galaxy A13 looks to be replicating the success that the Galaxy A12 series had last year.

Xiaomi:

Despite flat sales in April, the Redmi Note 11 LTE, which contributed 11% to Xiaomi's total sales, retained a spot on the top 10 list in April. With a quarter of all Note 11 LTEs having been sold in CALA in April, the region is emerging as one of Xiaomi's key growth drivers. The brand has been facing supply issues and its overall sales declined by around 25% compared to April 2021.

