Acumatica Ranks No. 1 in G2 Summer 2022 Reports

Cloud ERP Company Maintains Top Spots for Product Usability and Client Relationships

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has maintained its position as a leader in the ERP industry, achieving seven different No. 1 rankings in the G2 Summer 2022 reports.

G2 is the world's leading business solution review platform. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on user reviews. Real users responded to questions featured in the G2 review forms, which informed Acumatica's ranking.

Acumatica maintained its first-place position in the following G2 categories:

Usability Index

Best Mid-Market ERP Systems

Best Overall Distribution ERP

Relationship Index

Best Mid-Market ERP Systems

Best Overall Distribution ERP

Best Mid-Market Distribution ERP

Best Overall Project-Based ERP

Best Mid-Market Project-Based ERP

"Acumatica is trusted by companies across industries, and G2's recognition is evidence of that," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "We are dedicated to helping organizations meet their evolving customer needs through a full suite of integrated business management applications. We take pride in listening to our customers in all aspects of our work. G2 is an excellent source of customer feedback, and a testament to the productivity businesses can achieve with our products."

Learn more about what real users have to say, or leave your own review of Acumatica, on G2's Acumatica review page.

