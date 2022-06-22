2 N.C. Veterinary Hospitals Join Vets Pets; Brings to 30 the Number of Practices Belonging to the Multifaceted Support Network

WILSON, N.C., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small-animal veterinary hospital cooperative Vets Pets today announced that the number of facilities it currently supports has risen to 30 thanks to the addition of two new North Carolina members: Crown Town Animal Hospital in Charlotte and Kindred Heart Animal Hospital in Carrboro.

The fast-growing network said that both of these hospitals can look forward to receiving hands-on operations management assistance, human resources help, continuing education services, and access to advanced technology and resources—all geared to helping doctors and staff focus on achieving medical excellence within a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

"We've reached this milestone of 30 practices in part by being true to who we are, by putting the needs of veterinarians and their teams first," said Wilson, North Carolina,-based Vets Pets Chief Executive Officer Steve Thomas. "Nearly all of the practices we support are run by first-time owners who can be hesitant to pursue their dreams of practice ownership without a proven, trusted partner standing with them and helping them build something they can feel great about. That's the role Vets Pets plays."

The two newest Vets Pets member hospitals are co-owned by Vets Pets and veterinarians who joined at the partner level. Jacob Mauck, DVM, will open Crown Town Animal Hospital and Keri Reeves, DVM, will start Kindred Heart Animal Hospital.

"Both Doctors are excellent clinicians and great people," Thomas said. "We are pumped for them to join the team. The creation of these new practices from initial concept to opening was all done collaboratively with Vets Pets' experience and resources in combination with our new partners' interests, preferences and feedback. The process included everything from site selection, construction, naming, equipment/technology selection, financing, hiring, scheduling, pricing, and more. It is a ton of fun and extremely rewarding to create something new and personal for both Vets Pets and our partners."

Crown Town Animal Hospital is located in the North End of Charlotte and is Vet Pets' first member in that city (making it also Vet Pets' first to be situated west of Hillsborough, North Carolina).

"I'm very excited to be working with Vets Pets because of all the support the organization will provide for the clinical and operational aspects of running a practice. Opening a hospital of my own has long been a dream close to my heart, and with Vets Pets' help, I've been able to realize it," said Dr. Mauck, a second-generation veterinarian whose abiding love for animals and medicine was forged while growing up around his father's practice in rural Illinois.

Prior to opening Crown Town Animal Hospital, Dr. Mauck practiced in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Fort Mill, South Carolina. His professional interests include dentistry, dermatology, ophthalmology, and soft tissue surgery. As an undergraduate at the University of Florida, Dr. Mauck majored in zoology and then went on to graduate in 2011 from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine (at which time he and wife Glenda moved to the Charlotte area).

In his spare time, Dr. Mauck enjoys music, travel, and riding his bike along the Queen City's many greenways. He is the father of two daughters; his household includes a beloved family dog.

Kindred Heart Animal Hospital is located in Carrboro's South Green shopping center.

"I look forward to the higher level of service our participation with Vets Pets will allow us to provide to the community," said Dr. Reeves, originally from Rhode Island but with roots firmly planted in the South since 2003, the year she graduated North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine (where she and her future husband met). "My mission has always been to provide the best and most up-to-date care for my clients and patients."

A fear-free, cat-friendly practitioner in The Triangle for now more than 16 years, Dr. Reeves serves on several American Animal Hospital Association committees. She became a veterinarian after realizing it was the one career that would best permit combining her love of animals (and people) with her acumen in math and science. Before enrolling in veterinary school, Dr. Reeves graduated summa cum laude with a degree in biology from Stonehill College, Massachusetts. She is the mother of two children; other members of her immediate family are a rescue beagle and three cats.

