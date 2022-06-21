TravisMathew's Fashion Island Flagship Store Receives Complete Renovation, Inviting Customers to Enjoy a New, Elevated Shopping Experience

MVP Quarterback and TravisMathew Ambassador Matt Ryan to visit brand's flagship store

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium men's golf and lifestyle brand, TravisMathew announced today its full redesign and renovation of its flagship storefront location at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, California. The revamped store features a wider selection of the brand's lifestyle, activewear, and outerwear apparel and footwear, including the recently announced TravisMathew Women's collection.

TravisMathew opened the Fashion Island location in 2014, marking the apparel brand's first physical storefront but prides itself on being more than just an apparel store. The location boasts games including a custom TravisMathew branded shuffleboard and elevated glass ping pong table.

"Fashion Island was our first retail location and since inception we have had such a strong presence with both the local community and visitors of their outdoor dining and shopping experience. The location truly matches our brand values that are premium and aspirational yet approachable and fun," said Ryan Ellis, CEO of TravisMathew. "Our goal with redesigning this location is to provide our customers with a reimagined, elevated shopping experience and a dedicated space to our new women's line. In addition to new product offerings, we have created an entertainment space for all."

On Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., quarterback and TravisMathew Ambassador, Matt Ryan will be stopping by the store to mingle with media and customers as they get their first look at the redesigned and renovated storefront. Ryan has been a fan of the brand since day-one and officially became an ambassador in 2021, a natural fit for the avid golfer.

TravisMathew invites the community to join them in celebrating the expansion and renovation as well as its 15-year anniversary Friday, July 15 – Sunday, July 17, where customers can enter a raffle for a chance to win $1,000 worth of TravisMathew merchandise and enjoy discounts up to 50% off.

Since the opening of the Fashion Island storefront, the brand has launched 30 more domestic locations, including eight in its home-state of California stretching from Roseville to San Diego. For more information on TravisMathew's California storefront locations, inclusive of hours of operation, contacts and addresses, please visit travismathew.com/stores and follow along on social @travismathew.

About TravisMathew: TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle & performance apparel. Using best-in-class fabrications and designs, we are pushing forward a growing market trend toward casualization. For us, comfort comes first. Every TravisMathew product is created with attention to detail, designed to deliver the perfect fit and a soft, lightweight feel. By offering hundreds of varied, unique designs across monthly new product releases, we are establishing a new standard for the young professional. We want to elevate your look with details, subtleties, and craftsmanship that will get you noticed...but without flash or pretension. As an aspirational brand, TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great—and feel great—in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit http://www.travismathew.com/.

