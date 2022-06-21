NRI Deploys Second OCI Dedicated Region to Run Key Financial Services on a Highly Available, Secure Cloud Platform

Leading consulting and IT solutions provider expands its distributed cloud strategy to run its popular financial SaaS applications

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Nomura Research Institute (NRI) has implemented a second OCI Dedicated Region at its Osaka data center, following the successful adoption at its Tokyo data center. Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), NRI built a service platform and disaster recovery environment at the Tokyo and Osaka sites for the company's T-STAR asset management solution. Recognized as an industry-standard asset management infrastructure service and used by over 100 of the largest mutual funds and investment firms in Japan, T-STAR supports back-office processes and front office operations. NRI is now running two of their most critical applications on OCI Dedicated Regions: BESTWAY and T-STAR.

With this implementation, NRI is now one of the first companies in the world to automate its build process with OCI Dedicated Region, a fully managed cloud region that brings Oracle's complete portfolio of public cloud services into a customer's data center. OCI helps NRI to meet stringent regulatory, data sovereignty and application latency requirements, including providing SOC2 reports based on Japanese security standards in the financial services industry. NRI benefits from OCI's high-performance, security and scalability, in addition to a wide-band, low-latency, high-speed private network connection between NRI's two dedicated regions, which enables a disaster recovery capability that will keep regulated data within national borders.

"After our first successful implementation in our Tokyo data center, we expanded the use of OCI Dedicated Region in Osaka data center to run our SaaS solutions for the financial industry," said Tomoshiro Takemoto, senior executive managing director, NRI. "OCI has helped us build a distributed cloud environment within our Tokyo and Osaka data centers, allowing us to leverage the high-performance and flexible resources of OCI and maintain a high level of financial governance and availability that we require."

"With OCI Dedicated Region, we built the T-STAR service platform and a disaster recovery environment, which has allowed us to smoothly migrate to a cloud architecture and improve performance, while maintaining a high level of financial governance," says Kazuya Kobayashi, senior managing director and division manager, Asset Management Solutions, NRI. "By further leveraging a wide range of cloud services and tools provided by Oracle, we will keep improving business value for our financial services customers."

With the expanded deployment of OCI Dedicated Region, NRI can now shift its resources used for private cloud operations and maintenance to strategic areas such as digital transformation. In addition, NRI plans to modernize its core financial SaaS applications by conducting research on application development methods using Oracle Application Express and improving application development lifecycles using Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes.

"We're continuing to see a need for more distributed cloud infrastructure, which is why we're bringing the benefits of the cloud closer to the customer," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Our partnership with NRI has enabled them to achieve their strategy of running multiple critical customer-facing applications while incrementally modernizing them using on-premises cloud services. We are committed to supporting NRI's IT transformation as they serve their clients as a trusted advisor in the financial industry."

