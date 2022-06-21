New Studies Reveal Significant Increases in Student Performance with Imagine Español

PreK-2 Students Using Imagine Español Show Higher Scores and Growth According to Two New Studies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the results of two new studies revealing that students who used Imagine Español demonstrated significant academic gains on standardized assessments. The studies took place in two separate public school districts in Texas during the 2020-2021 school year.

These studies show Imagine Español helps build skills essential to bilingualism, biliteracy, and cultural competency

"Students are thriving through the use of adaptive, personalized learning solutions and we're delighted to see Imagine Español helping to accelerate learning while developing the foundational skills essential to bilingualism, biliteracy, and cultural competency," said Jeff Pendleton, SVP and General Manager of Supplemental and Intervention for Imagine Learning. "As we continue to collaborate with districts, the results of these studies show what the future of learning can look like when the power of technology is harnessed to support educators."

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE STUDIES

Texas . To measure changes in Spanish literacy skills, Imagine Learning obtained and analyzed Spanish CIRCLE Progress Monitoring System (CIRCLE) scores of 1,495 Imagine Español students and a comparison group of 1,495 students. Imagine Español was implemented with Prekindergarten students in a public school district in. To measure changes in Spanish literacy skills, Imagine Learning obtained and analyzed Spanish CIRCLE Progress Monitoring System (CIRCLE) scores of 1,495 Imagine Español students and a comparison group of 1,495 students. Findings from the study show that after one year of using Imagine Español, students' performance on the Spanish CIRCLE assessment grew 12 percent more than students who did not use the program. Imagine Español students demonstrated greater growth on CIRCLE in Spanish Overall, Rapid Letter Naming, Rapid Vocabulary, and Letter-Sound Correspondence scores.

Texas . To measure the impact of Imagine Español on Spanish reading skills, Imagine Learning analyzed Spanish NWEA MAP Growth Reading data from 44 Imagine Español students and 44 nonparticipating peers. From Winter 2020 to Spring 2021, Imagine Español was implemented with students in Grades K-2 in YES Prep Public Schools in. To measure the impact of Imagine Español on Spanish reading skills, Imagine Learning analyzed Spanish NWEA MAP Growth Reading data from 44 Imagine Español students and 44 nonparticipating peers. From Winter 2020 to Spring 2021, findings from the study show that Imagine Español students demonstrated significantly greater gains on the Spanish MAP Growth Reading test than their nonparticipating peers. Second-grade students who used Imagine Español significantly outperformed their nonparticipating peers, improving by six Rasch Unit (RIT) score points while their peers showed no growth.

Imagine Español is a personalized learning solution that maximizes Spanish language and literacy development for emerging bilingual learners in Grades K-5 (3-5 coming in 2023). Whether used as a dual-language, transitional bilingual, or world languages program, Imagine Español inspires breakthroughs for early readers and language learners while delivering the Spanish language and literacy foundation they need to succeed in school and beyond. Backed by decades of research on the best pedagogical practices for developing Spanish language and literacy, Imagine Español features highly engaging developmentally appropriate game-like activities while providing the foundations for biliteracy through rigorous, standards-aligned activities that promote academic achievement and cultural awareness. More information is available at imaginelearning.com/espanol.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. Imagine Learning serves more than 15 million students and partners with more than half the school districts nationwide. Imagine Learning's flagship products include Imagine Edgenuity®, online courseware and virtual school services solutions; supplemental and intervention solutions for literacy, language, mathematics, robotics, and coding; and high-quality, digital-first core curriculum, including Illustrative Mathematics®, EL Education®, and Odell Education®—all on the Imagine Learning Classroom—and Twig Science®. Read more about Imagine Learning's digital solutions at imaginelearning.com.

