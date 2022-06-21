CUNY SPH Foundation Board welcomes CVS Caremark CCIO Dr. Daniel Knecht

The CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) Foundation appoints national health innovator to its Board of Directors.

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) has appointed Dr. Daniel Knecht, Chief Clinical Innovation Officer (CCIO) at CVS Caremark, to its Foundation Board of Directors.

"Dr. Knecht brings to our Board an extraordinary perspective as a practicing medical professional who is also driving national access to consumer-focused knowledge and health solutions," said CUNY SPH Dean Ayman El-Mohandes. "As advocates for public health, we are excited to collaborate on initiatives that are effective and empathetic."

In his role at CVS Caremark, the pharmacy benefit manager of CVS Health, Dr. Knecht works with clients and the product team to identify unmet needs in the marketplace and accelerate innovation to improve health outcomes and better manage costs.

"At a time when public health plays a crucial role in bridging inequities that have been deepened by the pandemic, we are delighted to welcome Dr. Knecht whose insights and expertise will be valuable to this mission," said Lyndon Haviland, CUNY SPH Board Chair.

"Dr. Knecht is on the leading edge of bringing affordable health care to the lives of consumers across the nation," said Adam M. Doyno, CUNY SPH Foundation Executive Director and Director of Development. "We are immensely proud to have him on our Board."

Prior to this role, Dr. Knecht served as VP of Clinical Product where he drove clinical product development across all major CVS Health business lines to develop and execute clinical strategies that address unmet health needs. Since joining the company in 2016, Dr. Knecht has led a series of enterprise-wide strategic initiatives including the company's efforts to combat opioid misuse and addiction. As part of the combined organization, his team focused on leveraging data analytics and enterprise assets to provide actionable insights for patients and providers that increase value of care.

Dr. Knecht graduated with honors from Dartmouth College and received a joint MD, MBA from Weill Cornell Medical College and Johnson Graduate School of Management where he was a recipient of the Lee Family Scholarship. He is a Fulbright Scholar in medical sciences and has performed research that explored health care deficiencies in the Negev region of Israel. Dr. Knecht is also an associate clinical professional at Mount Sinai West in New York City where he still sees patients.

CVS Caremark works with employers, health plans, unions and state and local governments nationwide. It manages prescription plans that help control costs while ensuring access, and provides consumers with tools, services and support.

