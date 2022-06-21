Coming to Augusta: U-Haul Building Moving and Storage Facility by 2024

AUGUSTA, Ga., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is announcing plans for a state-of-the-art retail, moving and self-storage facility at an undeveloped site at 1070 Claussen Road in Augusta.

U-Haul® is announcing plans for a state-of-the-art retail, moving and self-storage facility at an undeveloped site at 1070 Claussen Road in Augusta. (PRNewswire)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of River Watch is scheduled for completion by June 2024. The Company's preliminary plans call for the creation of a four-story building with indoor climate-controlled self-storage, outdoor drive-up storage buildings, and a separate U-Box® portable storage container warehouse.

The facility will offer more than 700 ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Customers will also have access to U-Haul truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and boxes, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, propane and much more. U-Haul acquired the 10.76-acre property on June 14.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"This property has great visibility from the interstate and River Watch Parkway, making it an attractive location for a full-service U-Haul center," said Kevin Anderson, U-Haul Company of South Carolina president whose territory includes eastern Georgia. "Home to The Masters® golf tournament, Augusta is a growing community. We see thousands of visitors every year, many of whom set their sights on moving here. With all the growth we're seeing in and around Augusta, there is a clear need for us to expand operations and offer residential mobility to more families."

Anderson intends to hire at least 20 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Augusta community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"We're eager to get to work and create a state-of-the-art facility that everyone here can be proud of," Anderson added. "The northern Augusta and Martinez neighborhood is underserved in terms of quality self-storage. Our U-Haul dealers in Martinez are also some of the busiest in the region, so we hope to alleviate some of the stress on our dealer network and attend to that demand with a beautiful new Company store."

U-Haul dealers in and around Augusta continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

