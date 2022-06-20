NFT Liquidity Engine Astaria Announces $8 Million Seed Round

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astaria ( https://twitter.com/astariaxyz ), an NFT lending platform unlocking instant liquidity, has announced today the close of an $8 million seed round from leading venture capital and angel investors.

Venture investors include True Ventures, Arrington Capital, Ethereal Ventures, Wintermute, Genesis Trading, LedgerPrime, Hypersphere Ventures, Republic Capital, Flow Traders, Proof Group, p2p, mgnr, Genblock, and several notable DAOs such as The LAO.

The round also featured participation from some of the ecosystem's most notable angels and advisors on board including Anthony Sassano, Sam Kazemian, Tim Beiko, Nick Emmons, Dean Eigenmann, Alex Svanevik, Philipp Zentner, Mariano Conti, Nathan Allman, Corbin Page, Ivangbi, Avi Meyers, Meltem Demirors, Kartik Talwar, Texture, James Prestwich, Galen Law-Kun, Andrew Thurman, and many more.

Astaria is the solution to the hardest problem in DeFi: instant highly liquid NFT lending. Users can log on to the Astaria webapp and get customized liquidity terms for their unique NFTs, all without forced liquidations. Astaria's design is a step-order improvement on current NFT lending platforms, which often require two-sided approvals and lack efficiency.

Astaria will be providing the NFT community an exclusive unveiling of their platform on Wednesday, June 22 at the NFT NYC conference, and is tentatively scheduled to launch to the public at the end of Q3 2022. Parties interested in the demo should reach out to events@astaria.xyz .

"Having the chance to build alongside the Astaria team is the opportunity of a lifetime," said co-founder and CEO Justin Bram. "I'm extremely grateful for the support of our investors and I can't wait to showcase our work in the coming months."

About Astaria

