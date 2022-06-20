FAU RECEIVES 2022 INNOVATION AWARD FROM ENCOURA EDUVENTURES RESEARCH

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Atlantic University has received the 2022 Innovation Award from Encoura Eduventures of Research. The Innovation Awards program was created to recognize and showcase the achievements of individuals and organizations that share Encoura's vision for innovating to improve outcomes that support critical areas of an institution.

"We believe thoughtful innovation can change the world and that is why we created this awards program, showcasing the best of higher education," said Cara Quackenbush, Eduventures senior vice president of research, Encoura. "For the sixth year, our winners have sought to address the unprecedented challenges facing our sector by creating new, actionable, and innovative initiatives that support a more equitable and inclusive opportunity for all students. We congratulate all of our 2022 winners."

Now in its sixth year, the Eduventures Innovation Awards program honors organizations and teams that are shaping the future of Higher Education. Entries are submitted in three categories and are designed to identify higher education institutions that have demonstrated significant innovations when developing and deploying programs that impact these areas of an institution:

Enrollment: A new enrollment management strategy in a fast-changing environment

Student Experience: A new approach to teaching and learning or student support

Outcomes: A new effort to define and report student outcomes

FAU was awarded for its novel approach of using "team-based analytics" to break down organizational barriers so that students can progress toward timely completion of their degree programs. The initiative established cross-functional teams that launch and assess interventions to boost student outcomes, and the university created dashboards to visualize trends and leveraged predictive analytics. Using enhanced analytical tools, FAU streamlined cumbersome academic policies, launched more flexible curricula, and provided targeted financial assistance. By ensuring that actionable data made it directly into the hands of those who could make a difference for students, FAU overcame the obstacle of silos forming in terms of competing unit priorities and goals, as well as decentralized data centers.

"It is a great honor for Florida Atlantic to be nationally recognized for our innovative approach to delivering success for all students - regardless of background," said FAU Interim Provost Michele Hawkins. "We are proactive and use evidence to keep a record number of students on track for timely graduation, so that they can drive our regional and state workforce."

Judges select winners from written applications and, if needed, follow-up interviews. Entries are scored on value to the institution, innovation, and relevance to the mission of the school and are announced in conjunction with Eduventures Annual Summit.

About Florida Atlantic University: Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.

About Encoura, LLC:

Encoura, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACT, is an educational data science and research organization serving over 2,000 member institutions comprised of public and private colleges and universities across the nation. Since 1972, Encoura has been a leading provider of data science, technology, and programs serving students, high school educators, colleges, and universities from its offices in Austin, TX and Boston, MA. These solutions represent the link between students making important life decisions and those providing the resources and information they need to succeed in their post-secondary educations and careers. For more information, visit https://encoura.org.

