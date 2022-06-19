"Brooklyn Zoo" Custom Sneakers Made Famous By Jay-Z Finally Go On Auction

NEW YORK, June 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevant Customs, an underground sneaker company with deep ties to the celebrity world, is putting up the "artist proof" pair of the famous Brooklyn Zoo sneaker for auction with ClubRare. With only 10 pairs ever created, the Brooklyn Zoo custom sneaker was made viral by Jay-Z, and the item re-sells for over $25,000.

Now, the artist is revealing the original artist proof of the sneaker – the template and prototype by which the other 10 were created. This coveted sneaker will go on auction on June 21 at https://clubrare.xyz, as an NFT-backed item with exclusive compatibility in the metaverse. These will be the only pair of Brooklyn Zoo sneakers to gain web3 features.

Relevant Customs is an artist cohort of sneaker designers using incredibly exotic materials. Their elite list of celebrity customers and brands include Jay-Z, Beyonce, LeBron James, P. Diddy, Wu-Tang, Jägermeister, Arizona Iced Tea, and Anheuser-Busch.

ClubRare is a web3 startup innovating real-world logistics and shipping for NFT-backed collectibles. The bespoke sneaker pair will be auctioned on the ClubRare Marketplace, and on physical display at NFT.NYC, June 21-23.

As platinum sponsor of the NFT.NYC conference, ClubRare will be engaging community and showcasing their innovative "phygital NFT" solutions for solving real-world shipping for NFT-backed collectibles. The CEO, Paul Chung, will be delivering a talk on the future of e-commerce on the blockchain.

Sneaker collectors and NFT enthusiasts will see the sneaker on display in NYC on June 21, and begin bidding for the item on ClubRare Marketplace.

