Comprehensive Employee Benefit Plans from Guardian Life Now Available to PrismHR Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) and Their Small Business Clients

New partnership allows PEOs to offer their clients tailored, value-added benefit plans

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian®) today announced a new partnership with PrismHR that allows Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) access to Guardian's full suite of dental, vision, life, disability, supplemental health, and mental wellness benefits.

"The Guardian PrismHR relationship reinforces Guardian's commitment and leadership in the PEO space. We are excited to bring our innovative product portfolio to more employees, helping PEO members obtain lifelong well-being," said Jeff Wasco, Head of Specialty and Emerging Markets for Guardian.

The partnership will provide several benefits to PEOs including:

Access to comprehensive employee benefits that prioritize well-being like mental wellness benefits through Spring Health, tailored solutions to improve benefits communication, and value-added benefits such as Will Prep Services and an Employee Assistance Program, all with a focus on helping PEO member firms attract and retain employees

No ongoing EDI maintenance fees and zero set up cost

PrismHR Data Bridge, which automatically extracts, transforms, validates, and securely transfers enrollment data to carriers and providers

"I'm excited about the union of PrismHR's technology and Guardian's insurance offerings," said Tim Pratte, President, HRO Business Unit at PrismHR. "This partnership allows PEOs to offer worksite employees attractive benefit offerings that keep cost, value, and variety in mind."

