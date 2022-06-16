SOUNDS OF SUMMER IN MONTANA

Fan-favorite festivals, reimagined offerings and new music

HELENA, Mont., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to crank up the fun in Montana this summer. With several popular music festivals making their comeback this year, outdoor amphitheaters set against majestic mountain backdrops and other unique music venues, the Last Best Place will be the only place to be for music lovers this summer.

There's nothing like being outside and listening to live music on a warm summer night. Grab your dancing shoes and head to one of these summer music festivals that are back for 2022.

Outriders Under the Big Sky Festival in July 15-17 . The festival took a one-year hiatus during the pandemic before returning in 2021. This year's event is already sold out, but if music fans feel they can't miss the event, they can jump on the website to buy tickets from other fans who can't attend. The festival kicks off with a rodeo, before continuing with two full days of entertainment, including musical performances, trail rides and expanded daily rough stock rodeo programming. In preparation for big crowds this year, the festival is implementing a daily attendance cap, additional water stations and sales, as well as revised parking plans and additional restrooms to help mitigate impacts on the local community. in Whitefish . The festival took a one-year hiatus during the pandemic before returning in 2021. This year's event is already sold out, but if music fans feel they can't miss the event, they can jump on the website to buy tickets from other fans who can't attend. The festival kicks off with a rodeo, before continuing with two full days of entertainment, including musical performances, trail rides and expanded daily rough stock rodeo programming. In preparation for big crowds this year, the festival is implementing a daily attendance cap, additional water stations and sales, as well as revised parking plans and additional restrooms to help mitigate impacts on the local community.

Red Ants Pants Festival in July 28-31 . Combining good music and a good time with a good cause, the festival benefits the Red Ants Pants Foundation. The non-profit supports women's leadership, working family farms and ranches and rural communities. Proceeds from the festival directly fund community grants, timber skills workshops, and the foundation's Girl's Leadership Program. In addition to live music, festival-goers can enjoy the beer garden, shop morning book sales, show off their moves on an actual wooden dance floor, or catch a complimentary hayride. in White Sulphur Springs . Combining good music and a good time with a good cause, the festival benefits the Red Ants Pants Foundation. The non-profit supports women's leadership, working family farms and ranches and rural communities. Proceeds from the festival directly fund community grants, timber skills workshops, and the foundation's Girl's Leadership Program. In addition to live music, festival-goers can enjoy the beer garden, shop morning book sales, show off their moves on an actual wooden dance floor, or catch a complimentary hayride.

Rockin' The Rivers in August 11-13 . Montana's largest rock fest, Rockin' the Rivers, was started in 2001 by a self-described bunch of old rockers and cowboys at the venue site now known as The Bridge. Fans can stay for the day or extend their experience with a campsite. Get ready to rock with Daughtry, Don Felder , Buckcherry and more. in Cardwell largest rock fest, Rockin' the Rivers, was started in 2001 by a self-described bunch of old rockers and cowboys at the venue site now known as The Bridge. Fans can stay for the day or extend their experience with a campsite. Get ready to rock with Daughtry,, Buckcherry and more.

Headwaters Country Jam in August 18-20 . Montana's biggest country music festival, Headwaters features over 20 bands on two stages across three days. The 2022 lineup includes Lee Brice , Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Craig Morgan , and more. in Three Forks biggest country music festival, Headwaters features over 20 bands on two stages across three days. The 2022 lineup includes, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band,, and more.

Sometimes it's the venues themselves that create an experience unlike any other for music lovers. A visit to one of these venues this summer will be music to your ears.

The Newberry is a brand new venue in the heart of downtown Great Falls . This versatile space is open year-round and hosts a variety of music artists such as Great White and Ashland Craft , a former contestant on "The Voice." The Newberry also hosts comedy and theatrical acts and offers events like Dinner & Movie nights. is a brand new venue in the heart of downtown. This versatile space is open year-round and hosts a variety of music artists such as Great White and, a former contestant on "The Voice." The Newberry also hosts comedy and theatrical acts and offers events like Dinner & Movie nights.

Bozeman's largest dedicated music venue opened in late 2021. The Elm features national artists but it also focuses on showcasing local talent as well. The venue is located in the blossoming Midtown area of Bozeman , which is a fun area to grab dinner and a drink before a concert at the Elm. largest dedicated music venue opened in late 2021.features national artists but it also focuses on showcasing local talent as well. The venue is located in the blossoming Midtown area of, which is a fun area to grab dinner and a drink before a concert at the Elm.

Bonner on the banks of the Blackfoot River is the 4,000 seat KettleHouse Amphitheater . Grab a beer from KettleHouse Brewing Co. and enjoy big-name artists like The National, The Head and the Heart, and The Black Crowes as you're surrounded by Montana's breathtaking natural beauty. Located inon the banks of the Blackfoot River is the 4,000 seat. Grab a beer from KettleHouse Brewing Co. and enjoy big-name artists like The National, The Head and the Heart, and The Black Crowes as you're surrounded bybreathtaking natural beauty.

The Wilma is a historical 1920s theater that was the first high-rise building in Missoula . Today it serves as a state-of-the-art concert venue where you can catch a wave and a show. You read that right. Before catching a show, watch river surfers conquer the nonstop water at is a historical 1920s theater that was the first high-rise building in. Today it serves as a state-of-the-art concert venue where you can catch a wave and a show. You read that right. Before catching a show, watch river surfers conquer the nonstop water at Brennan's Wave , just down the block from the venue. Want in on the action? Missoula is home to one of the only mountain- surf shops in the country. Rent a board, and join the fun.

Montana's most unique live venues, Take a walk on the wild side and visit one ofmost unique live venues, ZooMontana in Billings Pub Station , a local taproom, concert hall, and recording studio, presents the concert series. The animals will not be on display during shows, so be sure to visit during operational hours to see over 80 animals of 56 different species, most of which are rescues.

