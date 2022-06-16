ProofPilot Announces New Research Open Invitation for BIPOC-Focused Issues

The Fully-Integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) Research Platform Partners with Greater Gift to Address Racial Equity in Clinical Research

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) clinical trial research platform, today announced its first ever Open Invitation for Research, in partnership with the nonprofit organization Greater Gift. In advance of Juneteenth and on the heels of its campaign launched in February, ProofPilot is kicking off this initiative and encouraging individuals from Black, Latinx, AAPI, and Native communities (BIPOC) to submit research ideas that focus on issues concerning BIPOC communities. The winner will not only receive training and access to perform their chosen research project on the ProofPilot platform completely free of charge, but in addition, and in partnership with Greater Gift, the recipient will receive a minimum of $2,500 to support their research.

"Diversity in clinical trials from both the researcher and participant perspective are essential components to high-quality care and every person, regardless of race, ethnicity, or socio-economic background, should have the opportunity to participate," said Ashlei A. Rodgers, MPH, Director of Strategic Communications at Health Leads and one of the Open Invitation judges. "Hence why I am so excited about the Open Invitation for Research – because it reduces the barriers for members from under-represented populations to conduct research and improve health outcomes for their communities."

Racial and ethnic equity in all facets of research is a poorly addressed issue with a wide range of complicating factors. Historical challenges that affect reduced participation in clinical trials include low income, investigator bias, mistrust in medical research and professionals, limited health and research literacy, and lack of access to transportation.1 ProofPilot is dedicated to making research more accessible to both researchers and participants and aims to mitigate these known barriers.

"ProofPilot is transforming the traditional clinical trial model to enable more companies and communities to run trials on a wider array of regulated and non-regulated products and services – all without the typically required internal infrastructure," said Joseph Kim, Chief Marketing Officer of ProofPilot. "By automating the clinical trial model and hosting this invitational, we aim to bring more attention to the issues that affect minority and other under-represented groups, while providing resources to solve them."

ProofPilot is partnering with Greater Gift , a non-profit organization, founded in 2010, with a mission to increase awareness of clinical research, especially among underrepresented communities, to improve global health. Greater Gift will be accepting tax-deductible donations on behalf of ProofPilot to support the winners of the competition. 100% of donations received will be disbursed to the winner of the ProofPilot BIPOC Research competition. All donations collected will be in addition to the $2,500 that ProofPilot will be awarding the winning researcher. All topics are welcome, such as medical, social, mental health, nutrition, education, etc., and the winner will be determined by the uniqueness of the research idea, feasibility to implement the research, and value of the research concept to the broader community.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot is an American internet company founded in 2014 by Matthew Amsden, with headquarters in New York City, New York. The software as a service (SaaS) product is created for anyone to design, launch, participate, and engage in research studies. ProofPilot was designed as a solution for Life Science companies with ProofPilot Rx, as well as wellness interventions with its product ProofPilot 365. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com/

About Greater Gift

Greater Gift ( www.greatergift.org ) is a non-profit organization, founded in 2010, with a mission to increase awareness of clinical research, especially among underrepresented communities, to improve global health. Greater Gift builds bridges with underrepresented communities to engage them in research, ensure equal representation in clinical research and to increase access to research as an option for medical care. Since its founding, Greater Gift has honored 130,000 clinical trial volunteers by making donations of vaccines and meals to children in need in their honor.

