OUTFRONT MEDIA CONDUCTS A SERIES OF GROUND-BREAKING THOUGHT-LEADERSHIP PANELS FEATURING INDUSTRY LEADERS, INNOVATORS & STRATEGISTS

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media , one of the largest out-of-home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., is taking the Cannes Lions by storm with a significant presence at the vaunted annual festival. Partnering with Branded Cities, Everyrealm, Ocean, and Vistar Media, further solidifies OUTFRONT in the new omni-channel world, with global OOH, creative, programmatic, and metaverse leaders in the industry.

Taking advantage of the beautiful Palais Harbour, these events will take place on the OUTFRONT All Aboard Cannes yacht during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France – June 20-24. For nearly 70-years the Cannes Lions brings together the global creative communications industry for its one-of-a-kind event to learn, network, and celebrate.

Under the banner of The All Aboard Waterside Chat Series, the panels will offer deep dives into trending industry topics such as The Connection Between IRL & Metaverse; Diversity in Media; Innovation at PepsiCo: From Marketing to Product; Running with the Angels l 50 Years of Title IX: The Partnerships & People Driving Women's Sports Forward; and NBCU's Women's Networking Brunch & Leadership Panel.

The powerful line-up of speakers will include: OUTFRONT VP Brand Partnerships Valerie Vespa; Everyrealm CEO Janine Yorio; VaynerMedia Chief Innovation Officer Eric Jacobs; Senior Advisor @ Boston Consulting Group Lisa Licht; Founder Allyship & Action and Palette Group Nate Nichols, Founder of Media For All and ex-CEO of Primesight Naren Patel; VaynerMedia Global Head of Partnerships & Growth Peter Chun; CEO & Founder @ Tech For Non-Techies Sophia Matveeva; Chief Growth Officer @ Pura Vida Lockie Andrews; SVP of Whiskies @ Diageo North America Sophie Kelly; Angel City Football Club Lead Investor and Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian; Partner at Giant Spoon and Co-Founder & President of Paisley Athletic FC Laura Correnti, Founder, Power Collective LA & President, Media & Marketing Innovation @STX Amy Elkins; Chairman of Global Advertising & Partnerships @ NBCUniversal Linda Yaccarino; Founder, Managing Partner @ Backstage Capital, Arlan Hamilton; Global Head of Media Innovation @ PepsiCo Kate Brady; and Vistar Media SVP Head of US Sales Lucy Markowitz.

Said OUTFRONT Media's Clive Punter, Chief Revenue Officer, "We are proud to have a strong presence with our world class partners at this year's Cannes Lions. We strategically partnered with Branded Cities, Everyrealm, Ocean, and Vistar Media to mirror the new omnichannel approach to media, from IRL to Web3. As the OOH leader we will showcase how out of home is driving creativity, innovation, and leadership for our industry with thought-leaders from around the world. We have an exceptional line of superb panels, speakers and relaxed events including the OUTFRONT swim club".

Alongside partner Everyrealm, OUTFRONT is offering an educational series titled Metaverse Academy — taking place Monday through Thursday by appointment only, and conducted by CEO Janine Yorio. Whether attendees are a novice in all things Web3 or one looking for more advanced learnings, Ms. Yorio and her team will be sharing their expertise in NFTs, metaverse and all things Web3 to agencies and brands.

For those not attending Cannes Lions, you can keep up with the action with OUTFRONT's curated content with #AllAboardCannes.

Tuesday, June 21:

2pm - Diversity In Media

Panelists:

Moderated by: Founder of Media For All & and ex-CEO of Primesight Naren Patel

Founder Allyship & Action @ Palette Group Nate Nichols

Global Head of Partnerships & Growth @ VaynerMedia Peter Chun

CEO & Founder @ Tech for Non-Techies Sophia Matveeva

Chief Growth Officer @ Pura Vida Lockie Andrews

3pm - The Connection between IRL and Metaverse

Panelists:

Moderated by: VP, Brand Partnerships @ OUTFRONT Valerie Vespa

CEO @ Everyrealm Janine Yorio

Chief Innovation Officer @ VaynerMedia Eric Jacobs

Senior Advisor @ Boston Consulting Group Lisa Licht

Wednesday, June 22:

9:00am – NBCU Women's Networking Brunch & Leadership Panel

Panelists:

Moderated by: Partner @ Giant Spoon and Co-Founder & President @ Paisley Athletic FC Laura Correnti

Chairman of Global Advertising & Partnerships @ NBCUniversal Linda Yaccarino

Founder, Managing Partner @ Backstage Capital Arlan Hamilton

Founder, Power Collective LA & President, Media & Marketing Innovation @STX Amy Elkins

1:30pm – Innovation at PepsiCo: From Marketing to Product

Panelists:

Moderated by: SVP Head of US Sales @ Vistar Media Lucy Markowitz

Global Head of Media Innovation @PepsiCo Kate Brady



5pm - Running with the Angels l 50 Years of Title IX: The Partnerships & People Driving Women's Sports Forward

Panelists:

Moderated by: Partner @ Giant Spoon and Co-Founder & President @ Paisley Athletic FC Laura Correnti

SVP of Whiskies @ Diageo North America Sophie Kelly

Angel City Football Club Lead Investor and Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian

*All panels will take place on the All Aboard Yacht: HOLIDAY Yacht, Le Vieux Port, Palais Harbour

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

